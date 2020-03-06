Ayesha Shroff's post for her son Tiger Shroff on Instagram is touching

The latest release of Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3, arrives today on the screens and marks the third installment of the successful franchise. Last night, a star-filled premiere was held in Mumbai, where several B-town stars appeared in support of the film. After the screening, social networks were full of praise for Tiger after being surprised by the action and acrobatics that the actor achieved in the film. However, we are sure that the reaction of Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, to the film must have been the most special for the actor.

After the screening, Tiger's mother soon took her Instagram profile and shared a nice picture of her son. In the picture, Tiger is seen as a little baby, dressed in a Lion King shirt. She wrote: "God bless you, my Baaghi!" I have no words to tell you how proud you are to me … God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3 !!!! The Tigians and the fans of the action are going to watch the movie! You have never seen an action like this in Hindi cinema! Jaan Laga Diya to give you a show !! .. "

Tiger Shroff will face Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. His beloved Disha Patani also has a cameo in the movie with an item number and the movie seems to be full of masala entertainment. Post this, Tiger will start preparing in Heropanti 2.