Australia urges action in the midst of growing violence against women | News

Canberra, Australia – Federal and state women's security ministers in Australia will meet in Canberra on Friday to discuss the need for a major reform in handling the country's family violence crisis.

At least 80 organizations have signed a letter from the Australian Alliance Against Violence (AWAVA) and the Fair Agenda calling for "urgent and immediate changes to improve women's safety."

The letter describes five actions that can be implemented immediately, including full financing of services for women and children and putting the safety of children first in the family law system.

The meeting was convened in response to the murders of Hannah Clarke and her three children, Laianah, six, Aaliyah, four and Trey, three, by her former partner in Brisbane on February 19.

Clarke and his children were burned when Rowan Baxter poured gasoline into his vehicle and started it. Baxter then committed suicide on the scene.

Clarke had a protection order issued by the police against his former partner, and the police confirmed that there was a history of violence in the relationship. It is believed that Baxter ambushed Clarke's car while driving his children to school.

Across Australia, police respond to an incident of family violence every two minutes and women are three times more likely than men to suffer violence from their partner.

According to Our Watch, a non-governmental organization that campaigns against violence against women and families, one woman a week is killed by a current or former partner. Nine women have been killed by men in Australia so far in 2020.

Budget cuts

The defenders hope that the women's security meeting scheduled for Friday will agree that urgent measures be taken to combat violence against women.

"The five interventions (which we ask for) can be quickly implemented and make a real difference in a matter of weeks," said Fair Agenda executive director Renee Carr.

"There are services that women are arriving at this time that are not sufficiently funded, and there are other services that face cuts," Carr told Al Jazeera.

"We are very far from where governments should be in the management of violence against women."

A group of protesters join forces to end violence against women in Australia in 2019 (File: James Ross / EPA)

Larissa Waters, deputy co-director of the Australian Greens, announced Thursday that he had written to the Minister of Women, Marise Payne, to boost funding of $ 5.3 billion ($ 3.490 million) for 10 years.

He called for improvements in frontline police services, highlighting "reports concerning,quot; police abuse in cases of family violence.

"Women who have survived domestic violence will not seek police help if they believe they will be unbelievers or exposed to more danger," Waters said in the letter.

& # 39; Nothing is off the table & # 39;

Payne, who also serves as Australian Foreign Minister, said "there is nothing off the table,quot; to discuss at Friday's meeting.

Dozens of family service providers in Australia face shortage of funds and closures after repeated budget cuts by federal and state governments.

The National Forum on Prevention of Family Violence and Legal Services (NFVPLS) is one of these organizations.

The National Legal Services for Family Violence Prevention (NFVPLS) are Australian agencies representing indigenous survivors of family violence. They have been informed that their annual financing of 244,000 Australian dollars ($ 161,000) will not be renewed beyond June 2020.

Even in their current position, NFVPLS estimates that up to 40 percent of women who contact them for assistance are rejected due to lack of capacity to support them.

"We continue to hear requests for innovative solutions to address domestic violence," said Joanne Yates, CEO of Domestic Violence NSW. She argues that what is needed is "sustainable resources for first-line services,quot;, not innovation.

"These are the crucial services that make women and children safe," Yates said. "This for us would be a true innovation."

It takes more staff

Dawn House is a shelter for women in Darwin, Northern Territory, and provides services to women and children escaping family violence. More than 80 women stayed in the shelter only during the first six months of 2019, with an average stay of four to six weeks.

"I've been at Dawn House since 1996 and the situation hasn't changed much," said executive director Susan Crane. Dawn House government funds were threatened with cuts in 2019 before being revoked in a last-minute decision.

"The solution is not necessarily to have more emergency accommodations. We could get more houses but we don't have the staff," Crane told Al Jazeera. "We are limited in what we can offer due to funding."

The federal government of Australia allocated $ 161 million to implement four-year programs that address violence against women (File: James Ross / EPA)

The federal government is currently implementing the fourth national action plan to address violence against women. The plan will cost 340 million Australian dollars ($ 224 million) for four years, but advocates say it is not enough.

A parliamentary investigation into the family law system is also being carried out, which threatens to attract the focus and resources of the service organizations to participate in the investigation.

Family violence service providers say the investigation is not necessary, arguing that it is the result of unsubstantiated claims by One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson that women falsely accuse men of violence.

"Friday's meeting is a great opportunity," Carr of Fair Agenda said.

"Despite many comments, the Morrison government too often ignores women security experts, including family law research experts, (but today) they have people in the room today to help block decisions. "

"They could take great steps if they decided to do it," he concluded.