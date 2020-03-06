Auston Matthews of Maple Leafs scores again to close the gap in Rocket Richard's career

Another game, another goal from Auston Matthews.

Toronto striker Maple Leafs got a setback to goalkeeper Martin Jones of San Jose Sharks in the second period of Tuesday night's game to bring his account to 46 this season. It was the third consecutive game with a goal for Matthews. Now he is only one behind Boston Bruins' 47 strikers, David Pastrnak, in the race for the Richard Rocket Trophy.

The NHL goal scoring race is warming up, with Pastrnak's four goals in his last five games giving him a slight advantage over Matthews. Nearby are Alex Ovechkin of Washington Capitals, who is 45, and Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton Oilers, whose four-goal night against the Nashville Predators on Monday raised him to 43.

Regardless of who wins the Richard Rocket, Matthews is on track to set at least one record this season. He needs only eight more goals in the remaining 15 Leafs games to break Rick Vaive's franchise mark for goals in one season. Vaive scored 54 in the 1981-82 season, and with an average of goals per game of .686, Matthews is on track for 56.

Despite Matthews' goal, Toronto lost to San Jose 5-2. The team still clings to third place in the Atlantic Division playoffs, five points ahead of the Florida Panthers pursuers.