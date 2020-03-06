Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Officials in the city of Austin have canceled the South by Southwest art and technology festival.

%MINIFYHTML76c4c13dc61fe8587d9f1cdfdfb91cf511% %MINIFYHTML76c4c13dc61fe8587d9f1cdfdfb91cf512%

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution due to the threat of the new coronavirus, effectively canceling the annual event that had been scheduled for March 13 and 22.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, the county's chief elected official, said no one in the Austin area has been found to have the COVID-19 virus. However, South by Southwest was expected to attract an international audience to closed places, which represents a serious threat of contagion.

Festival organizers said in a statement that they were "devastated,quot; by the need for the move.

"The program must continue,quot; is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are working on the ramifications of this unprecedented situation, ”the organizers said in their statement.

The organizers said Austin Public Health had declared as recently as Wednesday that "there is no evidence that closing SXSW or any other meeting will make the community safer."

"However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the decision of the City of Austin," the organizers said.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, Mashable technology news media, the TikTok video-based social media platform and US chip maker Intel, retired from the festival.

More than 50,000 people signed a petition to cancel the festival.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who was scheduled to attend the festival to promote "The Lovebirds," said he was disappointed but understood.

"Sxsw is one of my favorite festivals," he tweeted. “Canceling it was responsible. I know this sucks for many people for whom this was a great opportunity. But we are in an unprecedented situation here and caution is key. Thank you for making the right decision. "

The festival attracted 73,716 attendees last year, 19,166 of whom came from outside the US. UU. In combination with the game show and the SXSW education conference, the 2019 event attracted 417,400 attendees, organizers said. An economic impact report found that it contributed $ 355.9 million to the local economy.

The number of deaths in the United States by the coronavirus has increased to 14, with all victims except one in the state of Washington, while the number of infections increased to more than 200 in at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow the AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak