AT,amp;T: AT,amp;T partners with Google Cloud for 5G edge computing – Latest news

The process of allowing data to be analyzed where it was created before moving to the cloud is known as perimeter computing, which to be effective, needs a fast wireless connection, and adjusting it with 5G solves the problem.
The AT,amp;T 5G network currently covers 80 million people in the United States.
Companies could use cutting-edge computing to process large amounts of data generated from Internet of Things (IoT) devices, where devices and devices are controlled through networks.
Gartner predicts that 75% of all data generated by companies will be processed outside the traditional cloud by 2025.
"Our co-innovation with AT,amp;T aims to bring a multitude of 5G and Edge Computing solutions to address a variety of use cases, generating real commercial value in industries such as retail, manufacturing, games and more," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. a declaration.