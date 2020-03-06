AT,amp;T: AT,amp;T partners with Google Cloud for 5G edge computing – Latest news

AT,amp;T Inc has partnered with Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud to use 5G edge computing technologies to help customers improve speed and increase security by running applications closer to end users.

The process of allowing data to be analyzed where it was created before moving to the cloud is known as perimeter computing, which to be effective, needs a fast wireless connection, and adjusting it with 5G solves the problem.

The AT,amp;T 5G network currently covers 80 million people in the United States.

%MINIFYHTMLf492c370106d9760342596b7c5a2f51611% %MINIFYHTMLf492c370106d9760342596b7c5a2f51612%

Companies could use cutting-edge computing to process large amounts of data generated from Internet of Things (IoT) devices, where devices and devices are controlled through networks.

Gartner predicts that 75% of all data generated by companies will be processed outside the traditional cloud by 2025.

"Our co-innovation with AT,amp;T aims to bring a multitude of 5G and Edge Computing solutions to address a variety of use cases, generating real commercial value in industries such as retail, manufacturing, games and more," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. a declaration.

