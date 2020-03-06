Ashley Graham gets her postpartum glamor in – Looks like Raquel Welch

Ashley Graham has opened up about her struggles with her body image during and after her pregnancy. Ashley gave birth to a beautiful baby, Isaac Ervin, on January 18, 2020, and has talked about her changing body and how she had to adapt emotionally. By showing courage during her pregnancy, Ashley often posted photos of her stomach, breasts and bare thighs, and did not edit stretch marks or imperfections. Not only has he opened up about his changing appearance, but he has also opened up about how he felt during pregnancy and now that he is in the postpartum period. Ashley has become glamorous again with an Instagram photo that resembles Raquel Welch, and her fans are going crazy.

With her hair in a sensual black and white image, Ashley wore a heavy and liquid eyeliner and looked down, showing her beautiful cat-eye makeup. She posed with a black bra and her blouse was unbuttoned giving a seductive touch. She wore a black skirt with the blouse tucked in.

Ashley Graham has 10.6 million followers on Instagram and many rang in the comments after sharing her beautiful photo. She shared the following title.

"I haven't had this glamor in a minute 😍 wearing @ marina.rinaldi,quot;

You can see the black and white photo that Ashley Graham shared below.

Several other photos of Ashley Graham are becoming viral, but they are older images. In these photos, which have been compared with those of Raquel Welch, Ashley poses with a red rose. Ashley looks beautiful since her hair has many golden highlights and flows freely while the sun gives her a beautiful shine. He held the rose by the lips and posed with golden earrings and more jewelry. Ashley is known as one of the most beautiful women in the world and fans are delighted to see her reshape and share more glamorous photos.

You can see the photos of Ashley that look a lot like Raquel Welch below.

What you think? Do you think Ashley looks like Raquel Welch in her latest photos?

Congratulations to Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin for joining their family!



