Arvada West beats Highlands Ranch, 61-59 – Up News Info

The Arvada West Wildcats won the Highlands Ranch Falcons by little in a 61-59 contest on Wednesday, February 26.

Arvada West was scored by Taylor Kline, who scored 16 points and also recorded three rebounds and one assist. Josh Yago and Cooper Prada also had productive performances that contributed 14 points and 10 points, respectively.

Highlands Ranch has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.