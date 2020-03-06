Ariana Grande writes "I hate everyone,quot; in a recent article mocking her for washing her hands

Paper Magazine recently revealed a video mocking Ariana Grande, who loves wearing long-sleeved outfits. The store mocked the way long-sleeved shirts make it more difficult to wash your hands properly.

According to The New York Post, they wrote about the video, "Ariana Grande washing her hands," along with a clip of someone trying to wash her hands in the sink, but instead wet the sleeves of her shirt.

Paper also wrote in the clip, "using this iconic video as a friendly reminder to wash!" Ariana Grande then found out about the video and responded in turn with the comment, "I hate them all." Since then, the video got around 490,000 views.

The video published by Paper Magazine appears in the middle of a lot of videos on TikTok urging people to wash their hands regularly. The CDC has continually suggested that the best way to avoid coronavirus infection is to wash your hands as much as possible.

Ariana Grande's fashion elections have received significant attention before, even when a TikTok post went viral that showed how Ariana Grande could make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich while wearing a sweatshirt that is too big.

Earlier today, Ariana Grande was in the news for a more serious reason, even when someone called the police and used her address, indicating there had been a shooting there. TMZ was the first to report the new phenomenon, "hitting,quot;, where a joker calls the police and says there was a shooting at someone's house when he really hasn't done it.

According to Charisse Van Horn, "hitting,quot; has caused some deaths where the police have reached a person's house, surprised them, which has caused a confrontation between them and the authorities. TMZ states that it has already happened to Ariana before.

However, due to past experiences, the police have become wise, specifically in the case of Ariana Grande. The sources claim that the authorities went to his house as ordered by law, but they knew there would be no crime there.



