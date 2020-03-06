Ariana Grande Victim of crushing bullying – Again!

Ariana Grande was beaten on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after someone called 911, used her address and declared that there had been a shooting on land on the property, according to a TMZ report. Swatting is defined by the use of emergency services to respond to someone's house with false pretenses. It is a form of harassment and even intimidation and is extremely dangerous as first responders arrive at a home or place ready for action. There have been incidents of innocent people who were killed when they were caught by first responders who believed they were intruders and tried to defend themselves, drew their own weapons, etc.

This is not the first time that Ariana Grande has been beaten.

According to TMZ, police responded to a 911 call but quickly assumed that there was no active threat at the facility. Because Ariana Grande had previously been beaten, the authorities were not deceived by the deception, but went to investigate the situation as required by law.

TMZ reports claim that several celebrities have been crushed, including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Tom Cruz and Rihanna.

You can see the TMZ report below.

Ariana Grande slapped after a fake 911 call to shoot https://t.co/hCKueoqTuT – TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2020

Ariana has gone through a great emotional turmoil over the years. Twenty-two people, including children, died during a suicide attack at their concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, 2017. This has only caused anxiety and even PTSD problems for Ariana Grande. When people hit her falsely, they are bringing great anxiety and possibly triggering her PTSD. It is a cruel thing to do and if the police can determine the source, they can be responsible both criminally and civilly.

If the pounding causes Ariana Grande to suffer from additional PTSD or anxiety, she would have reason to sue for emotional distress.

Hitting not only puts the victim at risk, but also removes resources from those who really need it. When law enforcement forces spend time responding to crush calls, they are taking time from the real people who need it. Someone's life could be in danger and an officer may not be able to arrive on time due to wasted time answering a fake 911 call.

Ariana Grande has not spoken publicly about the recent act of crushing.



