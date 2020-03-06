Ariana Grande has a salty reaction to her new meme of washing her hands amid the outbreak of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLb59ca394a8e7571893a95f082c25320c11% %MINIFYHTMLb59ca394a8e7571893a95f082c25320c12%

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

The meme that imagines how the singer of & # 39; No Tears Left to Cry & # 39; He washes his hands in his long-sleeved sweater and is used as a reminder for people to guarantee personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.

Ariana Grande It was found linked to advice on how to stop the spread of coronavirus. Remembering people who wash their hands to avoid getting the disease, Paper magazine has shared an old meme about how Nickeloden's former star washes his hands.

The video, which first appeared in 2019, shows a girl who wears a gray sweatshirt with large and long sleeves, the style that has become the favorite of the creators of hits "Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored ", washing the hands. When you put your hands under water, the sweatshirt sleeves get wet.

Paper magazined captioned the video, "Using this iconic video as a friendly reminder to wash! Your! Damn hands!"

It didn't take long for Ariana to catch the wind of this funny meme. Responding to the joke, she wrote, "I hate them all."

This is not the first time that the 26-year-old singer / actress reacts to the video. In November 2019, he wrote in response to a post about it, "man, if you don't leave me alone." She added, "This made me so anxious."

The handwashing video was one of the many memes shared by Ariana fans last year when they made fun of their love for the long-sleeved hoodie. Other videos show people using their hands with sleeves to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and doing other daily tasks.

The handwashing video is properly used to raise people's awareness of how to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus amid growing concerns about the ongoing epidemic. With proper hygiene practices, which include hand washing with proper technique, people can prevent the spread of the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wet their hands with clean, running water, warm or cold, and wash their hands thoroughly with soap. The agency encourages people to foam between the fingers, as well as under the nails and on the back of the hands for deep cleaning.