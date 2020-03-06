Are Canadians making the right choice by staying with Claude Julien?

It has been three seasons and (probably) three strikes to reach the playoffs since Claude Julien returned to Montreal, but has not yet left.

%MINIFYHTML54812003651d115446e6d6c16a86bb5e11% %MINIFYHTML54812003651d115446e6d6c16a86bb5e12%

According to TVA's Renaud Lavoie, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin confirmed on Tuesday that Julien will return as head coach for the 2020-21 season. This despite another disappointing year that has the Habs behind a place in the playoffs with a month remaining in the season.

Long interview with Marc Bergevin today. He said his coach, Claude Julien, will return next season. @CanadiensMTL – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 3, 2020

Julien's second season with Montreal since replacing Michel Therrien during the 2016-17 season was defined by disappointment. He managed to put them in the playoffs that year, but lost to the New York Rangers in the first round. The team has not returned to the postseason since then.

While Bergevin's vote of confidence on Tuesday ensures some stability for the Habs this offseason, there are doubts about whether or not he was justified.

Since Julien returned, Canadians simply have not been very good. After a sixth place in the Atlantic Division in its first full season, last year the team barely lost the postseason with 96 points. As such, the improvements were expected to continue in 2019-20. That has not happened.

According to The Athletic, Montreal has had no more than 50 percent chance of reaching the playoffs since November. At this time, your chances are at a tiny 2 percent.

MORE: Check out our latest NHL Power ratings

There are several things that I could point out as excuses. Prospects like Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Ryan Poehling did not take the steps many expected. The injuries have taken their toll, with Shea Weber as one of the few players who have lost their time. The team has also had the bad habit of blowing tracks.

While obviously there isn't much I can do about the injuries, those other two factors come down to training. If there were signs of improvement despite the results, that would be one thing, but the team has clearly not improved in recent years with Julien.

Bergevin is also far from irreprehensible. Although Montreal missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons and struggled for most of this year, it has mostly been content to sit on their hands when it comes to making deals in the commercial market. Now he faces a low season in which the team has a lot of work to do to change things.

To the credit of the players, they left and delivered one of their best performances of the season on the road against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory. If there is such a thing as playing for your coach, this is the moment.

Julien and Bergevin could still be around this fall, but that doesn't make their seats less hot. Next year already looks like a decisive season for its future in Montreal.