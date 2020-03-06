Apple and Google are taking strong measures against coronavirus applications to combat misinformation

%MINIFYHTMLb411f49711f9b3e3a496e75679fbcc2a11% %MINIFYHTMLb411f49711f9b3e3a496e75679fbcc2a12%

Both Apple and Google have begun to take strong action against coronavirus-related applications, according to a new report by CNBC. Application developers who spoke with the news organization say Apple is rejecting any mobile software related to the coronavirus that is not from recognized health organizations or the government. CNBC It also reports that Google is not returning any results for coronavirus-related searches in the Play Store, although it is not clear at this time whether Google is also restricting the approval of new applications.

Apple seems to be capturing new coronavirus-related applications in its manual review process, with a developer saying CNBC They received a message from the iPhone manufacturer that said: "Applications with information about current medical information should be sent by a recognized institution."

Apple and Google are taking steps to avoid deceptive coronavirus applications

%MINIFYHTMLb411f49711f9b3e3a496e75679fbcc2a13% %MINIFYHTMLb411f49711f9b3e3a496e75679fbcc2a14%

Some well-intentioned mobile applications of independent developers who rely on data and information from the World Health Organization of recognized health institutions are caught in the ban, CNBC reports. This is because Apple is apparently evaluating whether applications that provide information related to the coronavirus can be reliable sources of information for the public, CNBC He says. In this case, it seems that Apple is restricting those reliable sources only to official health organizations and the government. Apple declined to comment for this story.

%MINIFYHTMLb411f49711f9b3e3a496e75679fbcc2a15% %MINIFYHTMLb411f49711f9b3e3a496e75679fbcc2a16%

At this time, few iOS applications related to the virus appear in search results or in the main application rankings, CNBC reports, although there are existing and mostly benign options available. These include a "virus tracker,quot; application from a company called Healthlynked, a COVID-19 application (the disease caused by the new coronavirus) from the Unbound medical resources company, and a Portuguese-language application published by the Brazilian government with Information about the virus.

As for Android, Google seems to be deliberately blocking the search results of the virus and COVID-19, however, we do not know if the company has a total ban on new applications related to the coronavirus. Google does, as CNBC points out, having existing policies against applications that deny the existence of "major tragic effects,quot;; applications that "lack reasonable sensitivity or take advantage of a natural disaster, atrocity, conflict, death or other tragic event (s)"; and applications that seem to "benefit from a tragic event without noticeable benefit to the victims."

Google declined to comment for this story, but the company said The edge to a series of approved applications that provide information about the coronavirus, including those of the American Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. and Doctor On Demand, as well as news applications such as the official Twitter application for Android and News 360. Applications that are found to violate its "sensitive events,quot; policy, described above, can also be deleted, so not only It applies to applications yet to be published that are still under review.

Apple and Google are far from being the only companies that take measures to reduce content that sells wrong information or attempt to exploit the current outbreak for financial gain. Facebook, the company's Instagram subsidiary, and Twitter They have instituted bans on erroneous information about the coronavirus, and Amazon is currently dealing with waves of new product listings that are exploiting the situation by claiming they provide cures or protection against COVID-19 or health items that increase prices as a disinfectant for hands and facial masks.

Etsy has started taking strong action against the coronavirus lists in its market, and Google has followed Facebook to ban ads related to the coronavirus, although criminals are still escaping from cracks.