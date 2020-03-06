Anxious passengers of the Great Princess await the results of the coronavirus test; Stay in limbo outside the Golden Gate Bridge – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – More than 2,000 passengers woke up Friday confined in their rooms aboard the Grand Princess, waiting for news from California health officials if 45 passengers and crew members suffering from flu-like symptoms have tested positive for the coronavirus. What is at stake is whether they can finish their unfortunate cruise in a matter of hours or continue drifting off the coast of California.

Meanwhile, a medical drama continued to unfold around the previous cruise of the luxury cruise: a round trip from February 11 to 21 from San Francisco to Mexico.

Santa Clara County health officials hoped to know on Friday if a 72-year-old man, of whom relatives say he was on that previous cruise, became the second former passenger to die as a result of contracting the coronavirus. If it is confirmed that death is related to the disease, the man would be the second resident of California to die from the disease.

Sunnyvale DPS chief Phan Ngo said officers responded to a call about an unconscious man who had stopped breathing. Officers performed CPR, but did not perform word of mouth resuscitation on the patient, against some reports.

"Upon obtaining the patient's medical history, a family member informed us that the patient had recently been on a cruise where passengers were suspected to have COVID-19," said Ngo. “Although the Public Health of Santa Clara County has not yet determined whether the patient had COVID-19 or not, we are taking all possible measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the officers in the call, the members of our department and the Sunnyvale community. "

A 71-year-old Rocklin resident man died earlier this week. Two other former passengers were also being treated at Sonoma County hospitals and researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were trying to locate hundreds of others.

The concern was so high that a mere visit of three former passengers to a San Bruno senior center for a lunch program was enough for local officials to temporarily close it on Thursday.

The Great Princess has been in a waiting pattern according to Cruise Tracker, making kilometers to the Pacific Ocean outside the famous Golden Gate Bridge. The ship carried 2,422 passengers and 1,111 crew members from more than twelve nations.

Passengers were told after lunch on Thursday to remain confined in their rooms until the ship docks. The food would be delivered by room service.

But the place where the Great Princess will dock remained a question early Thursday. Governor Gavin Newsom has denied entry of the ship to any port in California until the results of blood sample tests taken from 45 passengers and crew members on the ship on Thursday and transported by plane to a state laboratory in Richmond Come back this morning.

Watch a dramatic video of the offshore delivery of test kits to the Grand Princess

Several final destinations were considered, including San Francisco. The authorities do not want to repeat what happened with the Diamond Princess in Japan, where the disease spread to 704 people and four of them died while being moored at a quarantined dock.

Mary Ellen Carroll, director of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, at a press conference Thursday morning, said 35 of the people on board had shown flu-like symptoms during the 15-day cruise.

"Many of those people have recovered and no longer show flu-like symptoms," he said. “Once we have the results of the (coronavirus) tests (which will be performed on Thursday), the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the state will determine the most appropriate location to dock the ship. That location must ensure the safety of the surrounding community and passengers. "

"The CDC and the state are considering a number of locations, including San Francisco," he added.

On board the ship, fears continued to increase among passengers whose two-week cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii was coming to an end. Among those passengers was Laura Dunn, who went to social networks expressing fear and anxiety.

“I am trying to stay optimistic and positive about this navigation we are in, but here are my honest thoughts. Just my thoughts and I'm not a doctor, ”he tweeted. “We have been inside this ship since we left Hawaii. The covers have been closed all the time due to dangerous storm conditions. In addition to staying in our cabins all the time, we have basically been side by side with the entire population of this ship. ”

“There are a certain amount of people who were in the previous navigation that are now being reviewed. But we have all been breathing the same indoor air and in elevators, restaurants, etc. with any of these that were previously exposed. It bothers me to go home to my city, my grandchildren and my family to have been exposed to this … Only the things that kept me awake last night. ”

Chris Grady approached the Great Princess on February 21 in San Francisco. He told KPIX 5 that he knew something was happening after the cruise ship left the great island of Hawaii.

"There is a TV channel that shows where the ship is going and I noticed it. We were going straight to Mexico and then, suddenly, we just turned around and headed towards San Francisco for a few hours. Then I knew something was going on, ”Grady explained to KPIX through Facebook Messenger.

Grady said that information about what is happening has been difficult to obtain from Princess Cruises.

"I definitely feel like they've kept me in the dark a bit. Because I've learned a lot more by connecting online and reading what's happening. Here, they've been pretty lazy. I'm not sure if they're trying not to scare people." said Grady.

Meanwhile, anxiety also increased for passengers on the previous cruise.

Judy Cádiz, of Lodi, said that she and her husband became ill afterwards, but they hadn't thought much until they learned that a travel companion had died from the virus. Now, they can't get a direct answer on how to get tested, he said.

With Mark Cadiz, 65, with a fever, the couple cares not only for themselves, but for the possibility that, if they got the infection, they would have passed it on to others.

“They tell us to stay at home, but nobody told me until yesterday that I would stay at home. We were in Sacramento, we were in Martinez, we were in Oakland. We took a train home from the cruise, ”Judy Cádiz said Thursday. "I really hope we are negative so nobody gets infected."