Antonio Daniels has a perfectly good explanation to be abandoned by the famous crossover of Allen Iverson

On March 3, 2006, Wizards' guard Antonio Daniels stood in front of 76ers star Allen Iverson in isolation, with the intention of stopping a man who finished that season with an average of 33 points per game.

Then Iverson dropped Daniels to the ground with not one, but two vicious crosses. Daniels was basically playing Twister while Iverson floated to the basket for an easy finish.

You may think that Iverson's quick movements forced Daniels to take a seat, but no! Daniels tweeted on Tuesday that court conditions played an important role in this famous highlight.

And you can't discount the ice sheet used for NHL games in the same arena. The ice is slippery! Basketball shoes have no blades!

That's what I'm saying @Jim_Eichenhofer… see, do you understand right? It's hard to get traction with all the moisture and ice, etc … yes, let's go with that! 🤣🤣 – Antonio Daniels (@ adaniels33) March 3, 2020

Jokes aside, let's give Daniels credit here for being a good sport. This is really the only way to approach a shameful move.

It is also worth noting that Daniels caught Iverson with flat feet in the same game, but could not finish on the edge. Hard night

Daniels is on a long list of victims of Iverson, one that includes Michael Jordan, so it is not shameful to be burned by a Hall of Fame member.