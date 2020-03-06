Annual bison auction raises $ 40K for conservation program – Up News Info

Denver Parks & Recreation held its annual bison auction at Genesee Bison Ranch on March 6, 2020.

%MINIFYHTML1d3c12d645f57012ddaadb39a151612011% %MINIFYHTML1d3c12d645f57012ddaadb39a151612012%

According to a press release from Denver Parks & Recreation, this year's sale of thirty-five young bison raised $ 40,050. The annual auction keeps the population size of the herd at a healthy level. The proceeds from the sale help offset the overall costs of managing and feeding the pack and "will help Denver Parks and Recreation maintain the infrastructure and carry out outreach and public education activities in its Mountain Park system."

The herds descend from the last wild bison in North America and were originally established in the city park of Denver by the Denver Zoo and the city of Denver. The pack moved to Genesee Park in 1914 and expanded to Daniels Park in 1938.