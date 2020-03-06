Andy Murray aims to return from Miami

Andy Murray hopes to return to his ATP Tour at the Miami Open, although his long-term fitness remains uncertain.

The former world number one underwent hip rejuvenation surgery in January 2019 and made a triumphant return of doubles at the Queen's Club in June before capturing a singles title in Antwerp four months later.

However, he has not played since the defeat of the Davis Cup against Tallon Griekspoor in November and the news emerged last week that he might have to undergo another operation due to heterotopic ossification, which is a bone that grows outside the normal skeleton .

That problem has not disappeared, but, for now, the three-time Grand Slam champion hopes to return to the Masters Series event in Miami, which begins on March 25.

The 32-year-old told Amazon Prime: "In the short, short term, I'm training to try to prepare for Miami."

"I've done so much rehabilitation in recent months that, in terms of my strength, and everything, all the muscles around the hip are working well, it's just that I hadn't played tennis."

"I have hit twice since the Davis Cup for 40 minutes, so I need some time to build and feel good on the court again.

"That's my plan now, unless I have a setback or something."

Speaking on September 26 about the potential for additional surgery, he said: "What I need to do is build in the next two weeks to really test it. I hope it responds well, but if it doesn't, then I potentially need to have that (growth) removed.

"I can't take it off until I finish growing up. I should know by the end of next month if I'm good at playing with him or not."

"If they can't do it with an arthroscope, I'll have to reopen. That takes more time to recover."

"It's not like an important operation to remove it, but, if they can't come up with an arthroscope to remove it, that's the problem."

The surgery could make Murray miss Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.