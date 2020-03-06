And then there were two: Bernie Sanders vs. Joe Biden | U.S

In this episode of In the front We discussed the results of Super Tuesday with Lindy Li, a member of the Joe Biden outreach team, and Linda Sarsour, a national substitute for the Bernie Sanders campaign.

In the tumultuous world of Malaysian politics, Mahathir Mohamad, who ruled the country for almost a quarter of a century, is out. We ask one of his former cabinet members, Syed Saddiq, if Mahathir is only to blame for himself.

Who can beat Donald Trump: Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden?

The former vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, made a spectacular comeback this week when Super Tuesday was the victory, the biggest event on the 2020 election calendar so far.

Super Tuesday is the day when most voters go to the polls to choose which Democrat they want to face President Donald Trump in the November presidential elections. Fourteen states participate, including the most populous, California and Texas.

Biden's campaign to become the candidate of the Democratic Party was vital support before Super Tuesday, lagging behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 78.

But on the eve of election day, presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg left the race and announced that they would support Biden. The 77-year-old man rose at the polls and won 10 of the 14 states.

Lindy Li, a member of the Biden extension team, described his return as "incredible,quot; and said he was inspired by Biden and his "goodness."

"We haven't seen this type of return in a long time. It's really amazing, and I think the American people are talking and saying we don't want a candidate whose staff and supporters are plagued by toxic people." Li said.

But Linda Sarsour, a national substitute for the Sanders campaign, says Biden is the wrong candidate to face Donald Trump in November.

"I think he has a horrible history. He led us to a despicable war in Iraq and voted for the war in Iraq. He not only voted for the Crime Bill, he defended the Crime Bill, so we inflated the imprisonment of black and brown people across the country, "said Sarsour.

But Li says that Biden has some ambitious proposals, citing his plans to face climate change and a tough stance on gun control.

"He is very, very aggressive with armed violence. Armed violence is, for me, an existential threat and I know that many voters in the United States feel the same. Joe Biden is someone who helped pass the ban on assault weapons. that has been shown to reduce deaths from armed violence, "Li said.

Sarsour says he doesn't want to "just defeat Donald Trump."

"I'm tired of the status quo; I'm tired of maintaining what we have. I want medical attention. Joe Biden, right now, hasn't told me what his message is: why is he fighting? What are his main policy issues? besides defeating Donald Trump? "

In this week's Arena, Linda Sarsour and Lindy Li debate who is the best candidate to beat the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Is the game over for Mahathir Mohamad from Malaysia?

It has been described as the Malaysian political Game of Thrones: a fortnight of mind-blowing political turmoil, triggered by the resignation last week of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 94, after his coalition collapsed.

After being reinstated as interim prime minister by the king, Mahathir seemed ready to form a new government that could have set aside his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim. But in a short time, Mahathir and Anwar joined once again in an attempt to form a new government, only to find themselves abroad looking for someone else, Muhyiddin Yassin, swore as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia.

Muhyiddin is backed by the National Organization of the Malays (UMNO), scandal scandal, the same party that Mahathir overthrew in the 2018 elections amid anger over what is known as the 1MDB scandal.

Syed Saddiq, who was cabinet minister in the Mahathir government, said that what we are seeing in Malaysia is the formation of an "illegitimate backdoor government."

"The fact that without Dr. Mahathir's knowledge that his own colleagues decided to work together with the well-known world kleptocrats to form a backdoor government and bring down the democratically elected government of Pakatan Harapan, I think it is a truly sad day for Malaysian democracy, "said Saddiq.

Mahathir has been accused by some of creating political turmoil in Malaysia, by failing to fulfill his promise to deliver power to Anwar. Without a clear timeline established for succession, many believed that Mahathir would not keep his promise.

But Saddiq said there was an agreement to hand him over.

"There was an agreement to leave space for Dr. Mahathir to govern and then, when the time was right, to hand over power to Anwar, and the agreement was after APEC," Saddiq said.

"If Mahathir really was crazy about power, he could simply have remained the prime minister … Instead, he resigned, his moral conscience is clean and he still struggled to ensure that the democratically elected government remains in power because of the people,quot; he added.

In this week's special interview, Deputy Syed Saddiq defends Malaysian political colossus, Mahathir Mohamad.

Source: Al Jazeera