Amy Klobuchar calls for an independent review of Myon Burrell's convictions for the murder of Tyesha Edwards, 11 – Up News Info

– US Senator Amy Klobuchar asked an important Minnesota prosecutor on Thursday to initiate an independent investigation into the case of Myon Burrell, a black teenager sentenced to life imprisonment after a black bullet killed an 11-year-old black girl.

"As you know, a press investigation, members of the Hennepin County community and the Myon family have raised significant concerns about the evidence and the police investigation," he wrote in a letter to Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman. .

By asking for an "independent investigation and independent review," Klobuchar yielded to the growing pressure from the community to reopen a case that pursued his Democratic presidential primary career. A one-year investigation of the Associated Press published last month found significant flaws in the case of 2002, raising questions about whether the 16-year-old girl blamed for the girl's death may have been wrongfully convicted.

%MINIFYHTML4b4ebc9bb19473fa423a11e1272888a411% %MINIFYHTML4b4ebc9bb19473fa423a11e1272888a412%

Klobuchar made his decision after meeting with Burrell's family on Tuesday.

"As I told you," he wrote, "I believe that if any injustice was committed in the search for justice for Tyesha Edward, it must be addressed."

Freeman, who has doubled in recent weeks, saying his office believes the right man was convicted, issued a response on Thursday that seemed to indicate he was satisfied with an internal review by his office. He said any new information about the case should be delivered.

Edwards was killed by a lost bullet while doing his homework at the dining room table. Burrell has served 17 years in prison for his murder, while insisting that he is innocent.

The AP story was published while the Klobuchar campaign was gaining strength. But he canceled a demonstration in his home state two days before the Minnesota Democratic primary after about 100 protesters took the stage, waving posters and singing "Free Myon! Less than 24 hours later, he ended his campaign and backed the former Vice President Joe Biden.

Burrell was convicted twice, once when Klobuchar was the chief prosecutor. After the verdict was revoked, he was convicted a second time under Freeman's supervision.

Throughout his political career, Klobuchar has used Burrell's conviction to announce his commitment to racial justice, but he has faced increasing criticism from the African-American community in Minnesota and the national media since the AP investigation was published. .

Klobuchar responded by saying, repeatedly, that any new evidence, or faulty old evidence, should be reviewed. But his letter to Freeman was his first concrete step to achieve it. In his letter, he also said that he supports the efforts to review sentences that take place in other parts of the country, "to allow the system to look back on sentences to ensure they are fair."

Last month, Freeman issued a statement expressing confidence in the work of the police and prosecutors in the case of Burrell.

The NAACP chief in Minnesota, Leslie Redmond, praised Klobuchar's decision on Thursday.

"The recognition that this case deserves a review is the first step in correcting the mistakes made against Myon and the victim's family," he said. "As calls for independent investigation grow, we hope that lawyer Mike Freeman has the courage to ensure that justice and freedom are granted."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)