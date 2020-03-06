Amazon is reportedly working to find a cure for the common cold.

Amazon disrupted the book, grocery and shipping businesses, and is now focused on viral infections. Apparently, the technology company has commissioned a team of employees to investigate and develop a cure for the common cold, says a CNBC report today. Under an effort called the "Gesundheit Project," three people familiar with the effort tell CNBC that Amazon is specifically seeking to develop a vaccine that prevents cold infections. This small team exists under the broad Grand Challenge group within Amazon, says CNBC.

Creating a vaccine for the common cold is particularly difficult because there are many strains and viruses can mutate over time to develop a vaccine or drug resistance. Even with the flu, the annual vaccine only protects against strains that scientists predict will be especially prevalent in a given year.

Grand Challenge assesses bigger problems that could affect humanity, particularly in health care, and is led by Babak Parviz, who used to lead Alphabet's research and development efforts. Amazon has focused on the medical industry as a growth area. The company bought the online pharmacy startup PillPack and announced plans to sell software that will read medical records. Your Alexa assistant now also allows people to access your medical information. A cold vaccine or other solution would be different from Amazon's previous efforts in space, but it would also be a monumental development for people around the world if it succeeds.