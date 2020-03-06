Amazon Flex drivers will not be paid if they have to stay home because of the coronavirus

Amazon told its contract that Flex drivers, who deliver the packages from the e-commerce company, stay home if they get sick amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to a memo obtained by OneZero. However, unlike Amazon hourly workers, who will receive their regular pay even if they have to stay at home, it seems that the company's Flex drivers will not be compensated for their lost work.

Here is the full note, from OneZero:

Image: OneZero

It is worth noting that Amazon does not specifically say in this memo that Flex controllers will not be paid, but each time one of those units does not work, they are not paid, as are Uber and Lyft controllers. So, if they are homebound because of the coronavirus, the company doesn't seem to take care of them in any way. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

At this time, other companies that rely on concert workers also do not offer restitution for those workers if they have to take time due to the coronavirus. However, on Friday, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) sent letters to Uber, Lyft, Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash and Instacart asking them to provide financial assistance to workers who may get sick or have to quarantine due to COVID- 19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"I strongly recommend that you try to address potential financial difficulties for your workers if they are sick or have to quarantine during this time," Warner said in the letters. "To limit the spread of COVID-19, it is essential that platform companies lead by example by committing that economic uncertainty will not be an impediment for their workers to follow public health guidelines during the response."

An Uber spokesman said the company is "exploring compensation for drivers who have been quarantined or diagnosed with coronavirus, either independently, through a fund or in association with similar companies," in a given statement. to Los Angeles Times.

Lyft says he is "ready to coordinate with government officials,quot;

Lyft said it is "focused on taking appropriate action and is actively planning for multiple scenarios," in a statement to TechCrunch. "We are ready to coordinate with government officials." Both Uber and Lyft have also shared guidance with drivers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Postmates plans to inform the Warner office about plans to "invest in the welfare of our flexible workforce," the company said. TechCrunch. The company also added a "contactless,quot; delivery option on Friday to allow meals to be left or left by a customer's door to reduce direct contact between delivery drivers and Postmates users.

Grubhub said he is "focused on prioritizing the health and safety of our drivers, diners and restaurant partners," in a statement to Los Angeles Times. "We share Senator Warner's concerns about the safety and well-being of our drivers and look forward to working with the senator on these important issues."

DoorDash said "it will continue to provide the latest public health guide to consumers, Dashers and merchants and will remind our community in the affected areas of the delivery instruction function, allowing food requests to be left at the door along with a photo where food is found should be left through the application, "in a statement to Los Angeles Times. The company also sold Los Angeles Times I planned to talk to Warner today.

TechCrunch He said Instacart has not yet responded to a request for comment. You have not responded to a request from The edge, either.