Amanda Seales has fun with social networks after her reaction to Loni Love crying in "The Real,quot;

Roommates, Amanda Seales has only been a permanent presenter of the "The Real,quot; daytime talk show for a few weeks, but she's already in the headlines. In a recent episode, Amanda's facial expression during Loni Love's confession about her weight made many social networks have a lot of fun.

"The Real,quot; focuses on the different opinions of all co-hosts, including Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love and the newcomer Amanda Seales. However, sometimes it's not the different opinions that make people talk, it's their facial expressions.

%MINIFYHTMLe023314f4ae102d4191dc1400c96d50a11% %MINIFYHTMLe023314f4ae102d4191dc1400c96d50a12%

During a recent conversation on the show, Loni revealed that she is a Weight Watchers ambassador and was promoting her new "myWW,quot; weight loss program. It was then that he surprised the audience and their co-hosts, specifically Amanda Seales, when she began to cry.

Loni said this in tears:

"Let me tell you that I didn't know how to eat. Growing up in the projects, we just had to eat what we could. I know it sounds funny, but many women in the African-American community don't know how to eat because we grew that way. So I'm trying to tell everyone, thanks to WW, because we wanted to do this to help our brothers and sisters, everyone, but I see them all. I see them all in my comedy shows and you say, "We need to be healthier," and That’s why we’re doing this. It’s just so everyone’s aware of what’s happening in the community. You can eat and not starve and you can still lose weight. That’s the reason we’re doing this ".

It was then that the camera approached Amanda, who had an expression of surprise on her face that immediately caused social networks to plummet. The clip instantly when viral and many enjoyed the contrasting reactions between the two ladies.

Roommates, what do you think about this?