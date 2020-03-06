Allison Holker wants Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a fun dance show

The Funny Dance Show It is unlike any other dance competition out there.

One of the judges of the show, Allison HolkerHe made this very clear during our exclusive chat with her this week. According to Holker, TFDS (which premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. on E!) is "just about comedy, it's about fun."

"Obviously, it is different because we are taking comedians and we are challenging them to learn a dance, which can also involve their comedy," explained the dance expert. "We are taking two elements: an element that they know how to do and an element that they don't know how to do and see how it is produced."

As Holker is a lifelong professional dancer, which includes credits in So, you think you can dance Y Dancing with the starsIt is not surprising that she was chosen to be the resident dance expert of TFDS.

However, it seems that Holker knew about the fun dance competition long before it became a television show. Like E! readers surely know, The Funny Dance Show is based on hosts Justine Marino Y Heidi HeasletThe live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store.