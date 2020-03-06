Allison Holker wants Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a fun dance show

The Funny Dance Show It is unlike any other dance competition out there.
One of the judges of the show, Allison HolkerHe made this very clear during our exclusive chat with her this week. According to Holker, TFDS (which premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. on E!) is "just about comedy, it's about fun."
"Obviously, it is different because we are taking comedians and we are challenging them to learn a dance, which can also involve their comedy," explained the dance expert. "We are taking two elements: an element that they know how to do and an element that they don't know how to do and see how it is produced."
As Holker is a lifelong professional dancer, which includes credits in So, you think you can dance Y Dancing with the starsIt is not surprising that she was chosen to be the resident dance expert of TFDS.
However, it seems that Holker knew about the fun dance competition long before it became a television show. Like E! readers surely know, The Funny Dance Show is based on hosts Justine Marino Y Heidi HeasletThe live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store.
According to Holker, she served as a judge for one of the live shows. You could say she Funny dance show Trip has completed the circle!
"They did this in a local comedy show, like a small comedy theater. And they approached me and said:" Hey! Would you ever come to our show and judge it? & # 39; And, If I'm honest, I had no idea what they meant by a comedy show, "said the mother of three children.
Despite "having no idea what to expect," Holker accepted the pro bono concert and laughed "for two hours straight."
"It was the funniest, funniest and craziest show I've ever seen in my life and I've been part of that, I felt blessed to be there." DWTS veteran continued. "So it was really an honor when they asked me to be a judge on the television show."
The spectators will witness the dances of Judge Holker together Loni love Y Justin Martindale, whom he praised as "very funny."
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
And Holker is certainly excited that viewers watch the dance competition worthy of LOL, noting that Hannah Mae Lee Y Becky RobinsonRoutines are not to be missed.
In fact, Holker looked hopeful in a second season, revealing that he would love to see Flea bag star and creator Phoebe Waller Bridge in The Funny Dance Show.
"Phoebe Waller-Bridge would be 100% fun to have on the show," Holker said. "I heard that Flea bag I was winning all these amazing prizes and I thought & # 39; Ok, I have to see what it's all about. And I saw it and it was amazing. So well done, so well acted, so well written and so I became a big fan after that. "
The same, Allison, the same.
For more of Holker and The Funny Dance Show, be sure to watch the premiere on March 11.
Watch the premiere of The Funny Dance Show Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m., only at E!