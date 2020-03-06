Alexei Botyan, Soviet spy hailed as "hero,quot;, dies at 103

In addition, the Germans were already evacuating before the explosion occurred, he said, and "clearly had no intention of using the ammunition or carrying it with them."

Paweł Machcewicz, a Polish historian, said in an email that Krakow was not saved by Mr. Botyan but "because of the rapidity of the Soviet advance and the German withdrawal."

"The Germans had plans to blow up many buildings in the city and a part of their infrastructure, but they didn't have time to implement them," said Machcewicz, founding director of the World War II Museum in Poland and a visiting scholar in Yale.

When Mr. Botyan was honored in Moscow on his 100th birthday, the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita wrote: "Polish historians generally question the Russian version of events, a version that appeared when Vladimir Putin was in power."

Ivan Zolotar, the commander of Mr. Botyan's intelligence unit, did not mention the incident in his war memoirs, Kramer said, and never stressed that Mr. Botyan had performed any special acts.

"All this supposed getaway was not even mentioned until the award was awarded," he said. Mr. Botyan "was a capable intelligence officer, but his role in the last months of the war has been exaggerated," Kramer said. “It helped train officers. The idea that he only saved Krakow is absurd. ”

The Botyan legend, with its inherent claim that the Soviets saved Krakow, the exhibition city of Poland, continues to feed the bad relations between Poland and Russia, Kramer said. The two countries have complaints against each other for centuries; Putin even suggested this year that Poland was responsible, together with Hitler, for starting World War II, not to mention the Soviet-German secret pact to invade Poland and divide it.