ai: Intel and CBSE partner to train 1 lakh of Indian students in AI – Latest news

The tech giant Intel and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to digitally empower nealry one lakh students with Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration into the Indian education system.

The initiatives include the implementation of a curriculum of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for grades VIII, IX and X for 22,000 schools, with the aim of training a lakh of students in 2020, the company said in a statement.

The curriculum is based on & # 39; Intel AI for young people & # 39 ;, which is an immersive and practical learning program that uses experimental methodologies that cover social and technological skills.

"AI has become a strategic imperative for global economic growth and will continue to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future," said Shweta Khurana, Director of Programs, Associations and Policy Group at Intel India.

"Our collaboration with CBSE is a significant step to allow our young people to digitally empower themselves and effectively use emerging technologies such as AI to solve pressing local and global challenges," Khurana added.

The memorandum of understanding also stated that Intel along with CBSE will soon launch an & # 39; National Olympiad of IA & # 39; to motivate young students to show their significant social impact solutions as evidence of achievement.

According to the company, it is estimated that by 2030, AI is expected to contribute $ 15.7 billion to the global economy in all its applications.

India's own AI strategy identified artificial intelligence as a provider of opportunities and solutions for inclusive economic growth and social development.

The comprehensive program called & # 39; Intel AI for youth & # 39 ;, was aimed at empowering the young generation to be ready for artificial intelligence.

Together with CBSE, the chip manufacturing giant has selected a results-oriented AI curriculum for students in grade VIII and above.

The curriculum was tested with eight schools, training young people to create AI projects focused on social impact in 2019, with the goal of training 1,00,000 students with AI preparation skills in 2020.

"Our collaboration with Intel has helped us empower young people with artificial intelligence skills in an inclusive way and we look forward to taking this trip in a big way in the coming years," said Biswajit Saha, Director of Education and Skills Training, CBSE.

