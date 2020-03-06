According to reports, the restaurant of the star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Marc Daly was cited for having cockroaches and live mice!

Marc Daly's restaurant in New York, SoCo, was cited last month for a series of violations of the health code.

The news was first reported by BOSSIP.

According to the media, inspectors from the New York City Department of Health conducted a routine investigation at the southern fusion restaurant on February 13.

Although the restaurant still received an "A,quot; rating, inspectors deducted 28 points for the following violations.

-Foods were not adequately protected from sources of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service.

-Cold foods were not refrigerated at adequate temperatures.

– Live cockroaches were present both in the kitchen and in the dining room.

-There was evidence of mice in the kitchen and / or dining room.

-The restaurant is not resistant to vermin and has favorable conditions to attract vermin and allow them to exist.

After the episode of Sunday's show, Nene Leakes commented that Marc was the karma of Kenya for treating the other ladies badly in the past. If that is the case, is it now karma for Marc's bad treatment of his wife?