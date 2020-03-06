A neighbor saves a woman who fell down the Elk River while trying to rescue a dog – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The warmer weather sent a woman from Minnesota and her dog through the ice in Elk River on Thursday in Sherburne County.

A woman called 911 to report that her dog fell to the ice and got stuck. Before the sheriff's officers could get there, the woman tried to save the dog herself, and she failed.

A neighbor witnessed him and was able to rescue her. The agents arrived shortly after and saved the dog. Both the woman and her pet were not injured.

