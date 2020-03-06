A black hole "belching,quot; devastated a cluster of distant galaxies – BGR

A black hole carved a hole through the cluster of Ophiuchus galaxies, which is located about 390 million miles from Earth.

Astronomers believe that the explosion is the largest ever observed, beating the previous record holder by a factor of five.

The discovery is the subject of an article published in the Astrophysics Magazine.

The black hole that scientists believe is in the center of the galaxy, the Milky Way, does not cause us many problems here on Earth. As the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory recently discovered, the same cannot be said of the Ophiuchus cluster of galaxies, a massive galaxy that houses a very powerful black hole.

The cluster, which is about 390 million light years from Earth, was devastated when its fleshy black hole caused a colossal explosion. The explosion was so powerful that it actually made a hole directly through the cluster, destroying countless stars and, presumably, planets, moons and other objects in the process.

The black hole that astronomers believe is the culprit emitted devastating jets so powerful that it cut everything in its path. The explosion, which scientists say is the largest ever seen in space, was so great that it can be difficult to understand. To give you a perspective, the cavity that the explosion recorded in the cluster is so large that it could contain 15 galaxies the size of the Milky Way next to each other. Yes, it is gigantic.

The great distance between the Earth and the cluster of galaxies makes it difficult for scientists to get a clear picture of what it looks like now, but by combining data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory, the XMM-Newton of the European Space Agency, the Giant Metal Wave Telescope, and Murchison Widefield Array, have been able to discover how things developed.

"An interesting aspect of Ophiuchus' observations is that the densest and coldest gas seen in X-rays is about 6,500 light years north of the central galaxy," the researchers explain. “If this gas moved away from the galaxy, it would have deprived the black hole of fuel for its growth, putting out the jets. It is likely that this displacement of gas is caused by the "splash,quot; of the gas around the center of the cluster, like wine splashing in a glass. Usually, the fusion of two clusters of galaxies triggers such a splash, but here it could have been caused by the eruption. "

It is both interesting and frightening to consider the fate of the stars and planets in the path of the almighty jets that produced the black hole. If something lived there, it has long since disappeared, and from our distant point of view, it is impossible to know how many stars and worlds were erased from existence by this singular event. Let's keep our fingers crossed so that our own black hole doesn't have such a spicy personality.

Image source: X-rays: Chandra: NASA / CXC / NRL / S. Giacintucci, et al., XMM: ESA / XMM; Radio: NCRA / TIFR / GMRT; Infrared: 2MASS / UMass / IPAC-Caltech / NASA / NSF