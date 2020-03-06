6 Detroit songs to sing while you wash your hands – Up News Info Detroit

One of the main prevention methods, in addition to staying home when you are sick and covering your mouth when you cough, is simply to make sure you wash your hands frequently.
Each time you wash your hands, it should last 20 seconds. When you wash your hands, 20 seconds may seem like a long time.
To make sure you're washing your hands correctly, here is a playlist of music for you to sing instead of going with the usual: an interpretation of "Happy Birthday."
All these artists are connected to Detroit in some way. Then, pull your sleeves back and get ready to wash your hands! Just think, does a mini jam session while killing germs to help make sure you and those around you stay healthy? Sounds like a win-win situation for me.
"The truth hurts,quot; – Lizzo
Why are men great until they have to be great?
Don't send me text messages, tell me directly to the face
The best friend sat me in the lounge chair.
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
New photos with the lighting of the pump.
New man in the Minnesota Vikings
It really hurts, I needed something more exciting
Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay
"I want you back,quot; – The Jackson 5
Oh honey, give me one more chance (to show you that I love you)
Please do not leave me? (Back in your heart)
Oh honey, I was blind to let you go (let you go, baby)
But now since I see you in his arms (I want you back)
Yes, I do it now (I want you back)
Ooh, ooh, baby (I want you back)
Yes, yes, yes, yes (I want you back)
Na, na, na, na
"Get lost,quot; – Eminem
You better get lost in music, the moment
You got it, you better never let it go
You only have one chance, do not miss the opportunity to fly
This opportunity only comes once in a lifetime.
You better get lost in music, the moment
You got it, you better never let it go
You only have one chance, do not miss the opportunity to fly
This opportunity only comes once in a lifetime.
“(You make me feel like) a natural woman” – Aretha Franklin
Before the day I met you
Life was so cruel
And you are the key to my mind
‘Because you make me feel
You make Me Feel
You make me feel like a natural woman
(Woman)
"Cooler than me,quot; – Mike Posner
If I could write you a song to make you fall in love
I would already have you under my arm
I used all my tricks, I hope you like it
But, you probably won't, you think you're cooler than me
You have designer tones just to hide your face
And you use them like you're cooler than me
And you never say hello, or remember my name
And it's probably because you think you're cooler than me
"Smile,quot; – Uncle Kracker
You make me smile like the sun
Falling out of bed
Sing like a bird
Dizziness in my head
It spins like a disk
Crazy Sunday night
You make me dance like a fool
Forget about breathing
It shines like gold
Buzz like a bee
Just thinking about you can drive me crazy
Oh you make me smile
We hope you enjoyed our short playlist inspired by Detrot. Making sure to wash your hands frequently and correctly is vital to staying healthy. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html for more information.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.