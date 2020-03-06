6 Detroit songs to sing while you wash your hands – Up News Info Detroit

– As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread rapidly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shared multiple ways in which people can prevent its spread.

One of the main prevention methods, in addition to staying home when you are sick and covering your mouth when you cough, is simply to make sure you wash your hands frequently.

Each time you wash your hands, it should last 20 seconds. When you wash your hands, 20 seconds may seem like a long time.

To make sure you're washing your hands correctly, here is a playlist of music for you to sing instead of going with the usual: an interpretation of "Happy Birthday."

All these artists are connected to Detroit in some way. Then, pull your sleeves back and get ready to wash your hands! Just think, does a mini jam session while killing germs to help make sure you and those around you stay healthy? Sounds like a win-win situation for me.

"The truth hurts,quot; – Lizzo

Why are men great until they have to be great?

Don't send me text messages, tell me directly to the face

The best friend sat me in the lounge chair.

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

New photos with the lighting of the pump.

New man in the Minnesota Vikings

It really hurts, I needed something more exciting

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay

"I want you back,quot; – The Jackson 5

Oh honey, give me one more chance (to show you that I love you)

Please do not leave me? (Back in your heart)

Oh honey, I was blind to let you go (let you go, baby)

But now since I see you in his arms (I want you back)

Yes, I do it now (I want you back)

Ooh, ooh, baby (I want you back)

Yes, yes, yes, yes (I want you back)

Na, na, na, na

"Get lost,quot; – Eminem

You better get lost in music, the moment

You got it, you better never let it go

You only have one chance, do not miss the opportunity to fly

This opportunity only comes once in a lifetime.

You better get lost in music, the moment

You got it, you better never let it go

You only have one chance, do not miss the opportunity to fly

This opportunity only comes once in a lifetime.

“(You make me feel like) a natural woman” – Aretha Franklin

Before the day I met you

Life was so cruel

And you are the key to my mind

‘Because you make me feel

You make Me Feel

You make me feel like a natural woman

(Woman)

"Cooler than me,quot; – Mike Posner

If I could write you a song to make you fall in love

I would already have you under my arm

I used all my tricks, I hope you like it

But, you probably won't, you think you're cooler than me

You have designer tones just to hide your face

And you use them like you're cooler than me

And you never say hello, or remember my name

And it's probably because you think you're cooler than me

"Smile,quot; – Uncle Kracker

You make me smile like the sun

Falling out of bed

Sing like a bird

Dizziness in my head

It spins like a disk

Crazy Sunday night

You make me dance like a fool

Forget about breathing

It shines like gold

Buzz like a bee

Just thinking about you can drive me crazy

Oh you make me smile

We hope you enjoyed our short playlist inspired by Detrot. Making sure to wash your hands frequently and correctly is vital to staying healthy. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html for more information.

