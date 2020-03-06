5 Michigan Wildlife Lab workers diagnosed with latent form of tuberculosis – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Five people who worked in a Michigan wildlife disease laboratory have been diagnosed with a latent form of tuberculosis, a spokesman said on Friday.

The Department of Natural Resources laboratory processes thousands of deer heads during the annual hunting season to detect chronic degenerative diseases and bovine tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria that attack the lungs. It can be fatal, although a latent form shows no symptoms, does not make people feel sick and is not contagious, according to federal health experts. It usually involves treatment to prevent full-blown tuberculosis.

The DNR learned about the infections last year, including three people in June and two later in the summer, spokesman Ed Golder said.

"It was discovered through routine tests we do with people who work in the wildlife disease laboratory," Golder told The Associated Press.

The story was first reported online by Bridge magazine, a news organization.

Golder said it was "the job assumption,quot; of the department that workers contracted TB from infected deer "but we can't say for sure."

The laboratory is located at Michigan State University. Golder said the DNR found no errors with the proper use of personal protection, but subsequently made respirators mandatory during the necropsies of all animals.

The laboratory in 2019 also reduced the amount of deer tested each day and limited the hours that staff can work on the necropsy floor, Golder said.

“There is no way to determine exactly when or how the exposure occurred. The Laboratory has followed proven protocols for 25 years without a single documented exposure so far, "said laboratory supervisor Kelly Straka and the head of wildlife division Russ Mason in a July email to employees.

The state agency informed the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and approximately 200 employees, but did not publicly announce cases of tuberculosis last year. Health consultants had reported that "there was no wider public health concern," said Golder.

He said the department also wanted to protect the privacy of affected employees.

Terry Minzey, a DNR wildlife supervisor on the upper peninsula, was scolded by his bosses for revealing the news in August to a group of hunters. He objected and said that most of his comments came from the email sent to staff in July.

Bovine tuberculosis is most commonly found in cattle and animals such as bison, elk and deer. At least 150 Michigan deer have tested positive for the disease since 2014, according to the DNR. The hot spots are in the northeast of the Lower Peninsula.

