5 Highway open again after Wild Chase, gunfight involved by officers in Newhall Pass – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Traffic is finally moving again on the Newhall Pass on Friday after a wild chase and a shooting involving an officer closed both sides of Highway 5 between 210 and 14 highways for hours during the night.

One of the closures is still in force: the connector of Highway 5 southbound with Highway 210 eastbound, where police remain on the scene to investigate the shooting involved by the officer. All other highway closures around the shooting scene were reopened at 5 a.m.

A police chase had ended up on the highway connecting the highway with the suspect running into the approaching traffic, a car ran over him and a police officer shot him in the leg. The chase began in Palmdale after the car the suspect had driven and abandoned on the highway lanes returned as stolen.

Investigators say the suspect crashed into a fence at a Lockheed Martin facility and fired on patrol vehicles and the police helicopter before driving the chase into the highway. Police deployed barbed strips twice, but the driver continued with crushed tires, throwing sparks during the chase.

After stopping on the highway, the suspect attempted to flee with a tech-9 assault gun, which caused officers to open fire. The gun was one of the two weapons recovered from the scene.

A second suspect who was in the car was also arrested.

An agent was also cut by a car and was taken to a hospital.