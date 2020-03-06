& # 39; Salwa hates being famous & # 39 ;: a new life to laugh at a Syrian girl | Battle for Idlib News

%MINIFYHTMLa10fcb7c5b9ab9b4d63149166d75080211% %MINIFYHTMLa10fcb7c5b9ab9b4d63149166d75080212%

Antakya, Turkey – The floor is covered with dolls and a miniature dinner set, with plastic grapes, cakes and eggs scattered everywhere.

In the middle of everything, Salwa Mohammad sits on his heels, holding two plastic plates one on top of the other before turning them over.

"Here is your maqloobeh," announces the three-year-old boy, referring to an upside down plate of rice, vegetables and meat. In the corner of the room, his father, Abdullah Mohammad, laughs out loud.

"Salwa hates being famous," Abdullah said. "She finds it too restrictive. Before, she was free to play whenever she wanted. But now, with the journalists who want to meet her, she has to dress and be in the same room as them."

Last month, a video of the father and daughter duo, from the city of Saraqeb, in the province of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, went viral after Abdullah taught Salwa a game to laugh at the sound of the explosions that fell near his house as a way to combat the trauma.

"Is that a plane or a bomb?" Abdullah asked in the video.

Exclusive interview with the Syrian father who helps the daughter face fear with laughter

"A projectile. And when it falls, we'll laugh," Salwa replied.

The family is now in Antakya, in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, after crossing the Bab al-Hawa-Cilvegozu border crossing on February 25.

"After the video went viral, a representative of the Turkish government media, who spoke Arabic, contacted me on WhatsApp," Abdullah explained. "He asked me for the documents and identification documents of my family and I, and scheduled a day for us to cross the border."

The family now stays with a relative.

"Salwa really doesn't understand the changes," Abdullah said. "Moving around is like a game for her. Sometimes I can't believe it. I didn't expect there was so much media interest in the video."

Abdullah posted the video on his WhatsApp status and a friend shared it on Twitter, where it went viral. Abdullah realized that the appeal of the video meant that it was not necessary to translate it.

"It's a universal language, where a girl laughs at the sound of explosions to mask her fear," he said.

"You can see in the video where there is a second in which Salwa looks scared and looks at me from the corner of my eye before continuing to laugh."

& # 39; L I live a life as normal as possible & # 39;

Death, misery, suffering, getting a child from under the rubble: Abdullah said that none of these are already considered important.

"If Salwa cried in the video instead of laughing, it wouldn't have been widely shared, because that's the expected reaction."

Sometimes, Salwa asks his mother when he can go to his grandfather's house and play with his cousins, he said. The rest of his extended family remained in Idlib.

"He also asks when he can go back to sleep in his bed at our house in Saraqeb. This bothers my wife and me a lot, since he gets upset when we tell him we can't go back."

Salwa and his family were forced to flee Saraqeb in northwestern Syria (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

Immediately, Salwa drops her toys and says: "I want to see Roaa."

"Roaa is her cousin," Abdullah said. He turns to Salwa and says: "Roaa is in Syria, drool."

Salwa starts to cry. "I want Roaa!"

Abdullah gathers Salwa in his lap.

"Roaa is at Baraa's house. In a few days, we will visit them. How about we talk to them by phone? Once they get their internet back, we'll talk to Roaa, I promise."

Abdullah's family was forced to move from Saraqeb, which is now under the control of Syrian government forces, to Sarmada and Al Dana, near the Turkish border.

"Both the regime and the rebel groups, by shooting each other and participating in battles, have destroyed Saraqeb," Abdullah said. "If someone had a house there, they most likely have already left. Living there is not possible now."

If the fight stopped now, he added, it would take at least a year for things to get close to being normal and for people to rebuild their lives.

"We have started our lives here in Antakya," he said. "The first thing I have to do is find a job, but my priority is to put Salwa in a nursery so I can have friends and start learning, and live a life as normal as possible."

Nearly one million people have been internally displaced within Idlib, the last rebel stronghold, since the forces of the Syrian government, backed by Russia, intensified their military operation to resume the province last December.

The United Nations described it as the worst humanitarian crisis in the nine-year war in Syria, and said that more than 300 civilians have also been killed, including at least 100 children.

As the fighting intensified between Syrian government forces and opposition groups backed by Turkey, with Turkey shooting down at least three Syrian planes last week, a ceasefire was finally agreed between presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladmir Putin .

"No one expected the war to continue for so long," Abdullah sighed. "And it's not over yet.

"It is no longer about getting Bashar al-Assad out of power. He is not that important. It is obvious that he is nothing more than a puppet of geopolitical interests in the country. Even if he leaves, someone will replace him."

"For decades, our problem has been about the tight fist of security," he said. "I would return to Syria in the blink of an eye, but only if everything is over. Finished," he said, saying the word in English.

But for now, he is grateful for Turkey's role in offering his daughter a safer life, full of possibilities and hoping that otherwise he could not be found in Idlib.