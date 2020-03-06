& # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; disqualifies Sherry Pie for fishing claims

VH1

This decision comes after the aspiring actor Ben Shimkus accused Sherry, whose birth name is Joey Gugliemelli, of fighting him in a long Facebook post detailing his alleged experience with the drag artist.

Sherry Pie will no longer star in next season 12 of "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"The program has decided to disqualify it after multiple accusations of cat fishing that level up again at the age of 28, whose birth name is Joey Gugliemelli.

"In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie's statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39;", said VH1 and producer World of Wonder in a statement Friday 6th of March. "Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will broadcast the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring."

This decision comes after the aspiring actor Ben Shimkus accused Gugliemelli of fighting with him, and details his alleged experience in a long Facebook post. He alleged that he met Gugliemelli when they were studying musical theater at the State University of New York in Cortland. According to Shimkus, they maintained their friendship even outside of school.

He shared that he was later in contact with a casting director called "Allison Mossey" after a friend told him about a role available at Playwrights Horizons in New York City. "Allison and I reviewed an email thread that lasted more than 150 emails in approximately three weeks. We covered payment issues, life situations in the city, when I would have to leave school for rehearsals and conversations about acting options for the character". I had to shoot scenes that seemed particularly sexual and uncomfortable, but the opportunity seemed too good to let open sexual nature or my inhibitions get in the way, "he recalled, before adding that he began to suspect after Mossey ignored his contact requests for a prolonged period of time

He was surprised when Playwrights Horizons told him later that the company had never heard of her. Shimkus then approached the friend who tipped him and said, "I also asked him where he got the contact. It was from Sherry Pie, who was adamant about his friendship with Allison."

"One of my best friends told me that a colleague who had worked in a theater doing Hairspray with Sherry also had the same experience with Allison Mossey. Another friend said the same thing had happened to someone she knew. Her friend was also in touch close with Sherry. Wherever Sherry seemed to go, Allison would follow him. Since he was open about my experience, six people have corroborated stories with me. "

Four other men also experienced the same, including other SUNY Cortland students and members of a Nebraska theater company. They claimed that Gugliemelli was posing as a casting director who then convinced them to present fake audition tapes while doing questionable things, including masturbation.

Sherry Pie then responded to the accusations, writing an apology Thursday. "This is Joey, I want to start by saying how sorry I am for causing so much trauma and pain and how terribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself. I know that the pain and pain I have caused will never go away and I know what I did was wrong and It was really cruel, "he said on Facebook.

"Until I was in & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39 ;, I never understood how much my mental health and care for things meant. I learned in that program how important it is & # 39; love you to "And I don't think I've ever loved myself. I've been seeking help and receiving treatment since I came back to New York. I really apologize to everyone I've hurt with my actions. I also want to say how much I I feel for my sisters from season 12 and, honestly, for the entire network and the production company. All I can do is change the behavior and that starts with me and doing that job, "he added.