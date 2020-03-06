& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Star Cynthia Bailey: & # 39; Marc Daly is not so nice & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Cynthia Bailey is one of the most discreet members of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but even she seems to be tired of Kenyan Moore's husband, Marc Daly.

"There are a couple of things that I really didn't appreciate that night after the charity event," Cynthia during the RHOA After Show. "At the end of the day, regardless of the problems we and Kenya are going through, she is still my child, and I know how reversed she is in her family. That night, I noticed that Marc did not thank Kenya for helping him with the event. ., what I know he did … He stands up and gives a speech and doesn't even recognize Kenya. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here