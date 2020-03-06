& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Star Cynthia Bailey: & # 39; Marc Daly is not so nice & # 39;

Cynthia Bailey is one of the most discreet members of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but even she seems to be tired of Kenyan Moore's husband, Marc Daly.

"There are a couple of things that I really didn't appreciate that night after the charity event," Cynthia during the RHOA After Show. "At the end of the day, regardless of the problems we and Kenya are going through, she is still my child, and I know how reversed she is in her family. That night, I noticed that Marc did not thank Kenya for helping him with the event. ., what I know he did … He stands up and gives a speech and doesn't even recognize Kenya. "

During Sunday's episode, Marc was criticized for his disrespectful treatment of his wife. Cynthia was annoyed when she took the stage to thank everyone, except for his wife, Kenya, and the mother of their youngest son, especially because she really helped him with the event planning.

"I am not saying that he intentionally set out not to thank him, I just thought it was very bad taste that he did not," he continued. "I've seen all sides of Marc. I've seen Marc where it's amazing … and then I've seen other sides where I don't understand it. It's not so nice."