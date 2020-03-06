& # 39; High & # 39; Boosie Badazz bends over the racist assumption of coronavirus with Yao Ming's meme

Instagram

The rapper of Baton Rouge was previously called a racist when he declared that he would stay away from all Asian people to make sure he didn't get the disease.

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is back again. Despite the violent reaction to his callous comments towards Asians when he talked about Coronavirus, the rapper continued to raise people's eyebrows with his recent and controversial Instagram post.

Claiming that he was drugged, Boosie turned to his account on the photo-sharing site to share a meme to clear up the pandemic. The Baton Rouge icon posted a photo that showed Kevin Garnett Y Yao Ming during the NBA All-Star Game. However, the image showed KG wearing a face mask while protecting the Chinese athlete.

Boosie got a mixed response in the comments section below her post. Some people laughed along with the rapper about the scary virus. "Damn son," said one user along with several laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, others urged Boosie to delete the post, as it could be said to be xenophobic for Asians. "That's screwed," one reminded him. Another comment said: "Damn it, I take you out of your pocket."

This is not the first time Boosie was criticized for his callous comments about the outbreak. He was previously called a racist when he declared that he would stay away from all Asians, whom he believes were carrying COVID-19, to make sure he didn't get the disease.

The 37-year-old man let everyone know the preventive measure he took in an Instagram Live video. "I won't even walk. I won't even walk in an airport. If you're Chinese or you seem … I won't even walk," he said while apparently in a car. "I would go backwards. If you're Chinese or Yang, don't come to my side. Philippines … I'm sorry, I wouldn't even walk. I'd take the other path."

As expected, the comments took him to hot water, as he seemed to accuse Asians of running the risk of spreading the coronavirus. "This is a total racism, imagine if a white person said this," one responded to his video. "This is like a super racist," said another. "Racism on another level," wrote a third user about Boosie's statement of staying away from Asians, while another wrote sarcastically, "& # 39; Blacks cannot be racist & # 39 ;, yes, that's fine."