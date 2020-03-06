& # 39; & # 39; The situation & # 39; & # 39; and wife Lauren Talk Prison, sobriety and more: Look!

Mike "The situation,quot; Sorrentino You are ready to make the most of your "situation,quot; and you are ready for a return.

On Friday Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and wife Lauren Sorrentino stopped by Morning pop to discuss your new podcast, Here is the Sitch with Mike and Laurens.

Of course, like the Thursday night episode of JS: FV documented the release of the prison situation, POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie He asked the reality star to reflect on his time in federal custody.

"When they picked me up from prison, my main concern was to maintain my composure for my wife and my family. I knew the cameras were going to be there, I knew that MTV was picking me up (and) as a growing man, they taught me to be loud and not cry, "Mike detailed as he moved to relive these scenes. "When you see something like that again, you realize how painful it was and how emotional it was and how proud you are to have gone through that situation, you keep your head up and handle the whole situation with grace and class."