& # 39; & # 39; The situation & # 39; & # 39; and wife Lauren Talk Prison, sobriety and more: Look!

Mike "The situation,quot; Sorrentino You are ready to make the most of your "situation,quot; and you are ready for a return.
On Friday Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and wife Lauren Sorrentino stopped by Morning pop to discuss your new podcast, Here is the Sitch with Mike and Laurens.
Of course, like the Thursday night episode of JS: FV documented the release of the prison situation, POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie He asked the reality star to reflect on his time in federal custody.
"When they picked me up from prison, my main concern was to maintain my composure for my wife and my family. I knew the cameras were going to be there, I knew that MTV was picking me up (and) as a growing man, they taught me to be loud and not cry, "Mike detailed as he moved to relive these scenes. "When you see something like that again, you realize how painful it was and how emotional it was and how proud you are to have gone through that situation, you keep your head up and handle the whole situation with grace and class."
Understandably, Mike also revealed that he was "proud,quot; of how his wife faced this difficulty. Like E! Readers surely remember that the university's couple got married in November 2018, a few months before Mike's prison sentence for tax evasion.
"It was definitely a roller coaster, but we've been through a lot of ups and downs, especially through his recovery," Lauren reflected. "Therefore, I would always tell people, as opposed to cleaning and staying sober, I would choose prison for that sobriety path. Because, that was much harder to take to that healthy place where it is today."
Speaking of Mike's sobriety, he used many of his recovery tools to help him cope while he was in prison. Mainly, the action of constantly smiling and staying positive.
"The boys in prison said: & # 39; What? Who smiles all day in prison? & # 39; And I was grateful to be alive, grateful to have another day to wake up, I was also grateful to be with this woman by my side, "Mike shared. "We had such a beautiful wedding and I had such good memories to get something out of. And also, I was hoping that once I left, I would really take advantage of my situation and make an effort to return."
For all this and more, including Mike's thoughts about his past mistakes, be sure to watch the previous interview.
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.