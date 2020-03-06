35 best teams that didn't win the NCAA Tournament

%MINIFYHTMLc8532653c1d4d4d789531ec9fa0f9bbe11% %MINIFYHTMLc8532653c1d4d4d789531ec9fa0f9bbe12%

Sometimes, the team that did not win everything is remembered more than the team that won it.

That is the most frequent case in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1984-85, several memorable teams, including several No. 1 seeds, failed to win the national championship.

Sporting News selected a team each year from the era of extended support (which began in 1985), then ranked those teams 1-35. No. 1 was an easy choice, but what teams came later? These are the teams that you remember that didn't cut the networks.

Here is a closer look: