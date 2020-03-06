35 best teams that didn't win the NCAA Tournament

Sometimes, the team that did not win everything is remembered more than the team that won it.
That is the most frequent case in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1984-85, several memorable teams, including several No. 1 seeds, failed to win the national championship.
Sporting News selected a team each year from the era of extended support (which began in 1985), then ranked those teams 1-35. No. 1 was an easy choice, but what teams came later? These are the teams that you remember that didn't cut the networks.
Here is a closer look:
Record: 29-7
The champion of that year: Louisville
Low down: Indiana won a Big Ten loaded conference with the help of Cody Zeller (16.5 ppg.) And Victor Oladipo (13.6), and that included a regular season sweep of the NCAA Michigan runner-up. The Hoosiers needed a 3-point triple to seal a second round victory against Temple before losing to Syracuse in Sweet 16.
Record: 27-5
The champion of that year: UNLV
Low down: The Sooners seemed to be the most difficult challenge for UNLV in the 1990 NCAA tournament. Oklahoma had six players who averaged double figures, led by Skeeter Henry (17.3). The Sooners, however, were rejected in the second round by North Carolina 79-77. UNLV beat Duke 103-73 in the NCAA championship game.
Record: 31-5
The champion of that year: North Carolina
Low down: Jamie Dixon gathered his best squad in Pitt, and DeJuan Blair (15.7 ppg, 12.3 rpg) proved to be the hallmark in this bruise team. The Panthers lost their first game in the Big East tournament, but still won first place in the Eastern Region. Pitt advanced to the Elite Eight and faced Villanova, and that was when Scottie Reynolds hit his ticket in the history of the tournament with a tray from coast to coast that gave the Wildcats a 78-76 victory.
Record: 29-8
The champion of that year: Villanova
Low down: It is difficult to choose one. Virginia was the first team to arrive 17-1 in the ACC and won the conference tournament, but lost to No. 16 UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. National runner-up Michigan and semifinalist Kansas also have cases, but people will look back and wonder how a Duke team loaded with NBA talent, including Marvin Bagley III, did not win a championship. This was the most talented team in the country; the young Blue Devils simply did not arm him at the right time.
Record: 32-6
The champion of that year: Kentucky
Low down: North Carolina seemed to be the best equipped team to challenge Kentucky and Anthony Davis. The Tar Heels lost 73-72 at Lexington that season and won the ACC with a 14-2 record with a team that featured Kendall Marshall, Tyler Zeller and Harrison Barnes. Marshall, however, suffered a broken wrist in a second round victory against Creighton. North Carolina beat Ohio in Sweet 16 with some heroes of Barnes' late game, but Kansas knocked out the Tar Heels in the Elite Eight.
Record: 32-4
The champion of that year: Syracuse
Low down: Kentucky won first place in the Midwest region after winning the SEC with a perfect 16-0 record in the conference game. Senior guard Keith Bogans led a high-scoring Tubby Smith team that averaged 77.3 points per game. The Wildcats, however, lost to Marquette 83-69 led by Dwyane Wade in the Elite Eight.
Record: 27-7
The champion of that year: Duke
Low down: The Hoosiers did not win the Big Ten (the State of Ohio did), and did not receive much attention in the tournament (the Fabulous Five did), but Bob Knight led Indiana through the Western Region as seed number 2 of all modes, where destroyed UCLA 106-79. Five Hoosiers averaged two digits, led by Calbert Cheaney. Indiana lost the national semifinal to the eventual national champion Duke.
Record: 31-3
The champion of that year: Duke
Low down: Stanford, led by twins Jason and Jarron Collins, finished 16-2 in the Pac-12 game. The Cardinal reached the final of the Western Region before losing to seeded No. 3 Maryland 87-73. Stanford watched as his rival Arizona advanced to the NCAA championship game before losing to Duke.
Record: 33-5
The champion of that year: Villanova
Low down: The Jayhawks had four players who averaged double figures in Perry Ellis, Wayne Selden, Frank Mason and Devonte & # 39; Graham and threw themselves into the tournament as the best, but lost to the eventual national champion Villanova 64-59 in the Elite Eight .
Record: 34-3
The champion of that year: Connecticut
Low down: The Buckeyes won the Big Ten with a 16-2 record in the conference. Jared Sullinger (17.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg) dominated the center, but had help with William Buford (14.4 ppg), Jon Diebler (12.5 ppg) and Aaron Craft (6.9 ppg). Ohio State won first place in the tournament, but Kentucky eliminated the Buckeyes 62-60 in Sweet 16.
Record: 32-2
The champion of that year: Kansas
Low down: Who could forget Mark Macon? The star guard averaged 20.6 points per game and led the Owls to seed number 1 in the Eastern Region, but Duke finished John Chaney's bet in the Final Four in the regional final where Temple lost 63-53.
Record: 30-2
The champion of that year: Connecticut
Low down: The Hawks, led by the backcourt of Jameer Nelson (20.6 ppg) and Delonte West (18.9 ppg), finished the regular season with a perfect 27-0 record before losing their first game in the Atlantic 10 tournament. St. Joe & # 39; s recovered to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament before losing 64-62 to the State of Oklahoma.
Record: 35-2
The champion of that year: Kentucky
Low down: The first team of John Calipari's Final Four featured center Marcus Camby, who averaged 20.5 points and finished with 128 blocks. The Minutemen proved their worth in the NCAA tournament by knocking out Arkansas and Georgetown in the Eastern Region. The eventual Kentucky national champion beat UMass 81-74 in the Final Four.
Record: 32-4
The champion of that year: Florida
Low down: The Blue Devils had a dominant scorer outside in J.J. Redick (26.8 ppg.) And in Shelden Williams (18.8 ppg.), And that was good enough to win the ACC with a 16-2 record. Duke, however, caught the wrong team on the wrong day in Sweet 16. LSU, led by Tyrus Thomas and Glen "Big Baby,quot; Davis, beat the Blue Devils 62-54.
Record: 29-4
The champion of that year: Michigan state
Low down: The Bearcats finished the regular season with a 28-2 record, including a perfect 16-0 record in the US Conference. UU. But the disaster struck in the conference tournament when star forward Kenyon Martin suffered a broken leg. The committee gave Cincinnati a No. 2 seed in the tournament, and Tulsa eliminated the Bearcats 69-61 in the second round.
Record: 35-3
The champion of that year: Duke
Low down: Kansas and Kentucky had identical records of 32-2 in the NCAA tournament, but Northern Iowa eliminated the Jayhawks in the second round. The Wildcats, led by a team full of stars that included John Wall (16.6 ppg.) And DeMarcus Cousins (15.1 ppg.), Reached the final of the Eastern Region before being knocked out by No. 2 West Virginia 73-66.
Record: 37-2
The champion of that year: Indiana
Low down: Runnin's rebels averaged 92.5 points per game, led by Armon Gilliam, who averaged 23.2 points per game. UNLV crossed the Western Region and reached its first Final Four under Jerry Tarkanian, but the Rebels lost a 97-93 shootout against the eventual Indiana national champion.
Record: 28-7
The champion of that year: Arkansas
Low down: North Carolina opened and closed the regular season at No. 1 in the AP Survey with a team that added Jerry Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace to accompany Eric Montross and Donald Williams. That group grabbed the number 1 seed in the eastern region. The Tar Heels, however, were upset by the Boston College led by Bill Curley in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Record: 35-1
The champion of that year: Connecticut
Low down: Wichita State, after an appearance in the Final Four in 2013, entered the tournament with a perfect 34-0 record. Four Shocker players, led by Cleanthony Early (16.4 ppg.) Averaged two digits. Wichita State, however, was the victim of a brutal group that established a second-round confrontation with Kentucky. The Wildcats beat the Shockers 78-76 and advanced to the NCAA championship game before losing to Connecticut.
Record: 37-2
The champion of that year: North Carolina
Low down: The Bulldogs finally had a decisive year for the Final Four with coach Mark Few. Gonzaga lost only one game in the regular season with an alignment that featured five players who averaged two digits. The Bulldogs crossed the Western Region and made the championship game, but North Carolina finished the race in an ugly game for the 71-65 title.
Record: 31-5
The champion of that year:Michigan
Low down:Two words: Flyin & # 39; Illini. That's all you need, right? Nick Anderson, Kendall Gill, Kenny Battle and Lowell Hamilton averaged two digits for one of the funniest and funniest teams to see in the history of the NCAA. Illinois crossed the Midwest region and faced Michigan in the Final Four, a team that the Illini swept in the regular season. The Wolverines beat the Illini 83-81 in a buzz from Sean Higgins.
Record: 37-3
The champion of that year: Louisville
Low down: Johnny Dawkins' trio, Mark Alarie and David Henderson helped the Blue Devils get through the ACC with a 12-2 record and finish No. 1 in the final AP poll of the regular season. Mike Krzyzewski reached his first Final Four in Duke. Louisville defeated the Blue Devils 72-69 in the championship game behind 25 points of Pervis Ellison.
Record: 38-2
The champion of that year: Kansas
Low down: It's a shake this season between Memphis and North Carolina, which opened and closed the regular season as No. 1 in the AP poll. The Tar Heels lost to Kansas in the Final Four. Memphis, led by Derrick Rose and Chris Douglas-Roberts, attracted the Jayhawks in the championship game. Mario Chalmers connected a triple last second to send the championship game overtime, which Kansas won 75-68.
Record: 35-4
The champion of that year: Florida
Low down: Thad Matta led the "Thad Five,quot;, anchored by Greg Oden and Mike Conley, to a 15-1 record in the Big Ten. Ron Lewis's triple helped the Buckeyes avoid an Xavier offense in the second round of the tournament, and Ohio State advanced to the national championship game. The Buckeyes, however, failed to stop Florida's bet for consecutive championships in a 84-75 loss.
Record: 32-6
The champion of that year: Virginia
Low down: Duke, directed by freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett was the No. 1 seed to enter the tournament. We know that the Blue Devils lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight and Texas Tech played the national championship game. Duke, however, swept the national champion Virginia in the regular season and won the ACC tournament championship. This lottery team will wonder why he didn't win it, especially because it was for Williamson for years to come.
Record: 29-3
The champion of that year: Maryland
Low down: The defending national champions opened and closed the season at the top of the AP Survey. Three players averaged more than 17 points per game in Jason Williams (21.3), Carlos Boozer (18.2) and Mike Dunleavy (17.3). Duke, however, suffered a shocking 74-73 loss to Indiana in Sweet 16. Worse, ACC rival Maryland later defeated Indiana in the NCAA championship game.
Record: 37-2
The champion of that year: North Carolina
Low down: The Illini missed a perfect regular season on the last day of the season when Matt Sylvester of Ohio State rang a bell. Illinois won the Big Ten tournament and crowned a surprising return against Arizona for a 90-89 overtime victory in the Midwest Region final. The Illini advanced to the national championship game before losing 75-70 to North Carolina.
Record: 31-5
The champion of that year: North Carolina
Low down: The Fab Five returned when second-year students hoped to win the national championship. Michigan survived a scare in the second round of the NCAA tournament when Jimmy King's entry helped beat UCLA 86-84. The Wolverines returned to the Final Four, defeated Kentucky and faced North Carolina in the championship game. We all know what happened next. Chris Webber received a technical foul for calling a timeout that Michigan did not have in the last seconds, and North Carolina won 77-71.
Record: 34-2
The champion of that year: Arizona
Low down: North Carolina and Kentucky also loaded that season, but Kansas entered the tournament with a team full of stars led by Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce, Scott Pollard, Jerod Haase and Jacque Vaughn. Arizona, however, knocked out Kansas 85-82 in Sweet 16. Don't feel bad, Jayhawks fans. Arizona also beat North Carolina and Kentucky in the tournament.
Record: 32-7
The champion of that year: UCLA
Low down: Arkansas returned several pieces of his national championship defense team, including Corliss Williamson, Scott Thurman and Clint McDaniel. UCLA closed the regular season at the top of the AP survey. The Razorbacks escaped a first-round scare 79-78 from Texas Southern before reaching the championship game, where they lost to the Bruins 89-78.
Record: 34-4
The champion of that year: Kentucky
Low down: Bill Guthridge's first team in North Carolina was loaded. Antwan Jamison (22.2 ppg.) And Vince Carter (15.6 ppg.) They were high-flying stallions in a team that finished No.1 in the final AP poll of the regular season. The Tar Heels reached the Final Four before being defeated 65-59 by Utah, which lost to Kentucky in the NCAA championship game.
Record: 37-2
The champion of that year: Connecticut
Low down: Duke's only loss in the regular season came to Cincinnati in the Great Alaska Shootout, but the Blue Devils came out of there. Elton Brand and William Avery led Mike Krzyzewski's only undefeated team in the ACC game, and Duke won his first four tournament games by an average of 30.2 points before beating Michigan State 68-62 in the Final Four. However, Duke's career reached an amazing end when UConn eliminated the Blue Devils 77-74 in the championship game.
Record: 35-3
The champion of that year: Villanova
Low down: The Hoyas did not win the Big East, but the defending national champions went through the champion of the St. John & # 39; s 77-59 conference in the national semifinals. John Thompson and Patrick Ewing led Georgetown to their third NCAA championship game in four years in the first year of the expanded format, and the Hoyas were highly favored to beat Villanova. The Wildcats, however, surprised Georgetown 66-64 in one of the greatest surprises of all time.
Record: 38-1
The champion of that year: Duke
Low down: The Wildcats embraced the 40-0 talk under John Calipari and almost reached perfection after a regular undefeated season. Karl-Anthony Towns and Willie Cauley-Stein were almost an unstoppable force, and Andrew and Aaron Harrison kept humming the backyard. Kentucky advanced to the Final Four before losing shockingly to Wisconsin 71-64.
Record: 34-1
The champion of that year: Duke
Low down: This could be the best college basketball team of all time. Larry Johnson, Greg Anthony and Stacey Augmon were all selected from the NBA Lottery in 1991 for a team that averaged 97.7 points per game. The rebels reached the Final Four and faced Duke in a rematch of the 1990 championship game, but Anderson Hunt's three-point attempt in the final seconds was lost. Duke surprised UNLV 79-77 and won the national championship.