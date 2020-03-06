3 UCLA students evaluated by coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three UCLA students are being evaluated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for COVID-19, the university said Friday.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block says the three students isolate themselves off campus and that their exams are being accelerated by the Department of Public Health.

%MINIFYHTML26dfa7b517b1b998488f3eaf18e237cb11% %MINIFYHTML26dfa7b517b1b998488f3eaf18e237cb12%

"To be clear, nobody on the UCLA campus has tested positive for COVID-19," Block said in a statement.

Health officials have not made any recommendations to suspend campus operations, such as modifying class schedules, according to the university.

UCLA will organize a meeting on Monday to answer questions from students and teachers about COVID-19.

The university has been making a series of changes about coronavirus concerns. UCLA updated its travel restrictions on study abroad programs on Thursday, which prohibits travel to all regions with Tier 3 warnings, including mainland China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, and is discouraging all other trips Non-essential internationals.

Some bullets here: • There are no official university trips to all regions with level 3 travel warnings.

• We strongly discourage personal travel to these regions.

• Travelers coming from these areas must self-insulate for 14 days, according to @CDCgov. – UCLA (@UCLA) March 6, 2020

The celebration on the Nowruz campus, or Iranian New Year, which was scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.

Due to the evolving risk associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, and the official Los Angeles County emergency declaration, the Farhang Foundation regrets informing everyone that this year's Nowruz Celebrations at UCLA on 3/8, and the concert Darya Dadvar's are now officially canceled. pic.twitter.com/4eTsMiO5tY – Farhang Foundation (@farhangfound) March 5, 2020

All public meeting and greeting events and autograph sessions with UCLA athletes were postponed until further notice, but all games and matches would continue as scheduled, the university said Wednesday.