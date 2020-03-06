3 positive results for coronavirus after the Biogen meeting in Boston

Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a meeting with Biogen employees in Boston last week, according to the Cambridge-based biotechnology company.
According to WCVB, all three are employees of Biogen: two live in the European Union and the other live outside of Massachusetts.
"Currently, these people are doing well, improving and under the care of their health care providers," the company said in a statement.
"With great caution, all attendees at the meeting, with or without flu-like symptoms, have been sent to work from home for two weeks," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health said a man diagnosed with the coronavirus had traveled between Boston's Logan Airport and Nashville. It is currently unclear whether this man is one of Biogen's employees or an unrelated case.
Read the full Biogen statement below:
After a meeting with Biogen employees in Boston last week, several attendees reported varying degrees of flu-like symptoms. Some assistants have been confirmed with influenza and three assistants have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. Currently, these people are doing well, improving and under the care of their health care providers.
Protecting our employees and our communities is our priority. Biogen has been in regular contact with the relevant public health officials since the first cases of illness were reported.
With great caution, all those attending the meeting, with or without flu-like symptoms, have been sent to work from home for two weeks. We communicate regularly with all employees and instruct all employees that they do not feel well that they stay at home and contact their health care provider as necessary.
In addition, we are taking precautionary measures to help mitigate the spread of diseases, including travel restrictions until the end of March. We continue to monitor the situation closely.