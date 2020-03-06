3 positive results for coronavirus after the Biogen meeting in Boston

Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a meeting with Biogen employees in Boston last week, according to the Cambridge-based biotechnology company.

According to WCVB, all three are employees of Biogen: two live in the European Union and the other live outside of Massachusetts.

"Currently, these people are doing well, improving and under the care of their health care providers," the company said in a statement.

"With great caution, all attendees at the meeting, with or without flu-like symptoms, have been sent to work from home for two weeks," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health said a man diagnosed with the coronavirus had traveled between Boston's Logan Airport and Nashville. It is currently unclear whether this man is one of Biogen's employees or an unrelated case.

Read the full Biogen statement below: