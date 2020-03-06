3 best places for desserts in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

February 13, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLe79885c80f7bd2dfb8f49b27bafc214a11% %MINIFYHTMLe79885c80f7bd2dfb8f49b27bafc214a12%

Desires desserts?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best dessert places in Detroit, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a classified list of where to meet your needs.

Buyers in the Detroit area generally spend more in the winter on food and beverage stores than in any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and a marketing company. email. The average amount spent per customer transaction at food and beverage stores in the Detroit area grew to $ 19 for the metropolitan area in the winter of last year, 3% more than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers analyzes based on data from local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can give Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

1. For the love of sugar

Next is Midtown’s For the Love of Sugar, located at 100 Erskine St. With 4.5 stars from 286 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cakes, macarons and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Avalon International Breads

Midtown's Avalon International Breads, located at 422 W. Willis St., is another of the best options, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which also offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews.

3. Narrow Way Cafe & Shop

Narrow Way Cafe & Shop, a bakery and coffee shop that offers juices, milkshakes and more in Bagley, is another much-loved place, with five stars from 61 Yelp reviews. Head to 19331 Livernois Ave. to see for yourself

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more information about what we are doing. Do you have thoughts Go here to share your comments.