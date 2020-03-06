2 thieves steal $ 30K in instruments and equipment from Huntington Beach Studio – Up News Info Los Angeles

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A local musician who operates a recording studio for friends in Huntington Beach needs help identifying two men who stole $ 30,000 of their instruments and audio equipment.

The security video showed two men breaking into Leo Miguez's practice studio early Saturday morning. The thieves took their 13 guitars, a banjo, a cello and audio equipment, worth more than $ 30,000.

"The hardest part is the guitars I had since I was 14, which is a long time," said Miguez. "Therefore, it is more an emotional attachment, but it is terrible that someone can do that."

Miguez's studio is hidden in an industrial park. He says it only opens it to friends and acquaintances who want to practice and record.

Miguez says he reported the robbery to the police and posted still images of the security video on social media.

He says the thieves left in a black Dodge Dart.

Anyone with information about the two men or theft could call Huntington Beach police.