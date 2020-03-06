2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Los Angeles County, including another LAX screening doctor – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML67bd683cd37965fd3d7f8791d202383711% %MINIFYHTML67bd683cd37965fd3d7f8791d202383712%

– The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed two more cases of coronaviruses in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total to 13.

It was said that one of the new patients was another medical professional who was traveling at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The other individual was part of a group of travelers recently in Italy. It has been confirmed that several others in the group have the virus.

On Thursday, Public Health reported four cases of coronavirus in the county. The four patients were also part of a group of travelers recently in northern Italy, in addition to three other people who were confirmed on Tuesday.

The 13 cases in Los Angeles County are:

Eight people in the travel group to Italy

Two hired employees conducting medical coronavirus examinations of passengers arriving at LAX

Two relatives of a person who lives outside the county and who was also confirmed with the virus.

A traveler from the Wuhan, China area, and the first case of the county. That person has since recovered.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county health department, emphasized that all cases in the county have been traced to a source of exposure, so there are no local incidents of unknown spread of the disease in the community.

It was said that all patients were under isolation.

According to Ferrer, although the risk of contracting the disease in the county remains low, people should continue to practice good hygiene and stay home from work or school if they feel sick.

Los Angeles County health officials on Wednesday declared a public health emergency for the new coronavirus after six cases were confirmed last night.

"These actions support our preparedness efforts, including the effective mobilization of the necessary resources and partnerships, the improvement of the continuity of operations planning and the search and use of mutual help, all in an effort to curb the spread of COVID -19, "said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of LACDPH reporters

Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state of emergency "will make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions that are already underway in multiple state agencies and departments and help the state prepare for a wider spread of COVID. -19 ", according to his office.

