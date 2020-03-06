1 hospitalized after the fire of an apartment in southern Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A person was hospitalized early Friday after a fire in an apartment in southern Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the teams were called to fight the fire around 1:30 a.m. in an apartment building in the 3000 block of Pleasant Avenue, just south of Lake Street.

Emergency teams took a person to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, containing fire to the third floor unit where the fire broke out.

At least one unit in the building suffered water damage, but most residents may remain in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.