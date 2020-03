MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police say a person is dead after a domestic dispute Thursday night inside a Maple Grove home.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Magda Drive just after 6 p.m. in a report from a person who was unconscious. They arrived to find an adult who was dead. Another adult at the scene was arrested.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.