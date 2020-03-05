Zimbabwe describes US sanctions as disconcerting | News

%MINIFYHTML31ef06b2288e67e7964dac0315409f1811% %MINIFYHTML31ef06b2288e67e7964dac0315409f1812%

Zimbabwe said Thursday it was dismayed by the "disconcerting,quot; decision of the White House to extend sanctions against members of the government of the South African country for rights abuses.

The United States imposed sanctions, including financial and travel restrictions, for the first time in 2003 against then-President Robert Mugabe, members of his private circle and state companies for rights abuses and manipulated elections.



Zimbabwe Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said "the government has noted with consternation the White House message,quot; that extends the sanctions for another year.

"Once again, the United States government has chosen to characterize Zimbabwe strangely as a country that represents an extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States." Mangwana He said in a statement.

"We consider this a disconcerting position."

The White House said that after the dismissal of Mugabe in November 2017 and the general elections in July 2018, "Zimbabwe has had ample opportunities to implement reforms … and open the door to greater cooperation,quot; with the United States.

"Unfortunately, the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not yet manifested a credible political will to implement such reforms," ​​he said.

"In fact, the Zimbabwean government has possibly accelerated its persecution of critics and economic mismanagement over the past year, during which security forces have carried out extrajudicial executions, violations and alleged kidnappings of numerous dissidents."

But the Zimbabwean government said it "strongly opposes the unfounded claim that its security forces committed acts of extrajudicial executions and violations against its own citizens in the past year."

In January of last year, at least 17 people were shot dead and dozens were injured when authorities deployed soldiers to break up protests across the country caused by a more than 100 percent increase in the price of fuel.

Mnangagwa blames the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union for the economic evils of Zimbabwe and says they intend to take their ZANU-PF party out of power.

In November, Hilal Elver, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food, suggested that the US and EU economic sanctions against officials and entities linked to the ruling party for alleged abuses are contributing to the current serious security situation Zimbabwean food.

Elver said 60 percent of Zimbabwe's population, some 14 million people, is considered food insecure, "living in a home that can't get enough food to meet basic needs."