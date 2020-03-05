Yung Miami shoots Megan Thee Stallion! (Cow meat)

Two of the best rappers in the world, Megan The Stallion and Yung Miami of City Girls, had a little Instagram war yesterday.

It all started when Megan Thee Stallion posted a video of a new diamond-encrusted chain that she bought herself. The chain allegedly cost $ 500,000.

The chain looks remarkably similar to City Girls' JT jewelry, purchased for her partner Yung Miami and, according to reports, that chain costs only $ 90,000.

Here is the new Yung Miami chain:

After Yung Miami realized that Megan's chain looked a lot like hers, she shot this subliminal photo at Meg, implying that Megan had been copying it.

One of the fans of Yung Miami took a look at what was happening between the two rappers, and wrote about it in comments on the Yung Miami page:

Yung Miami, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, is half of the popular rap group City Girls (along with her partner JT, real name Jatavia Shakara Johnson). The group's name derives from the pair that comes from Opa-locka and Liberty City, described by Complex as "two of the toughest neighborhoods in Miami, Florida." They attracted attention after the guests discovered Drake's success, "In My Feelings."

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is a rapper, singer, actress and songwriter. He released EP Tina Snow in June 2018. He signed with 300 Entertainment in November 2018, making her the first female rapper on the label.

His first long-term project, Fever, was launched on May 17, 2019. In 2019, Time placed it on his inaugural Time 100 Next list.