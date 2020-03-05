Yung Berg defends Megan Thee Stallion's record contract: "There is no such thing as abuse,quot;

While social networks come together for #freetheestallion, Yung Berg has said he doesn't really believe that Megan Thee Stallion's deal with 1501 Ent. He is so mean and says that although he was young when he signed the contract, it is not an excuse.

"You just have to make sure your legal team is right when you enter into these agreements and know that you are doing great business," he told TMZ. "Many artists find themselves in situations where they end up signing contracts and things of that nature without actually going through paperwork or whatever. For Meg's situation, I hope everything goes well for them. I received love from both sides."

The producer, now known as Hitmaka continued:

"There is no abuse when you sign the paperwork yourself. You just have to be well educated, no matter how young you are because this game has no love for anyone," he said. "You see my trip. A minute above, the next below. You know, they are transitions through everything."

Hitmaka added: "She already has a good team. She has good things for her. She screams at Roc Nation. She screams at all of them. I think she will do it. They will solve it. They will negotiate. It will work in the best way. I think her people want to make music. That's how everyone is going to make music together. Without music, there's no money. "

