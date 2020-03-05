Yung Berg defends Megan Thee Stallion's record contract: "There is no such thing as abuse,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

While social networks come together for #freetheestallion, Yung Berg has said he doesn't really believe that Megan Thee Stallion's deal with 1501 Ent. He is so mean and says that although he was young when he signed the contract, it is not an excuse.

"You just have to make sure your legal team is right when you enter into these agreements and know that you are doing great business," he told TMZ. "Many artists find themselves in situations where they end up signing contracts and things of that nature without actually going through paperwork or whatever. For Meg's situation, I hope everything goes well for them. I received love from both sides."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here