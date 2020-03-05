Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Abe cannot escape the violent reaction of the coronavirus
Critics are calling for the resignation of Japan's oldest prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for his handling of the country's outbreak.
Last weekend, after holding his first press conference on the coronavirus crisis, a scripted issue with pre-established questions left to Japanese journalists shouting answers, Twitter was flooded with more than a million publications demanding his resignation.
Two days before, after weeks of inaction, Mr. Abe surprised parents by asking the nation's schools to close for a month, sending many to look for daycare.
Japan has struggled to implement widespread tests for the virus, which has been limited to 900 patients per day, while neighboring countries conduct tests up to 10,000 daily. His former health minister said the outbreak had been "so disastrous,quot; because Abe "has been in power for too long."
The last: Are here Live updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
Markets: US stocks fell on Thursday, falling more than 3 percent for the fourth time in the last two weeks. The impact on the airlines was "almost unprecedented," said the president of the International Air Transport Association.
Sick while rich: The rich leave the first class of private planes and consult with the janitors and other V.I.P. health care services
Hot spots:
-
Italy reported 41 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, a big jump in the toll there (now 148 in total).
-
At sea: The Grand Princess, a cruise ship with thousands of people on board, is being held off the coast of California after authorities learned that a patient who died of the coronavirus had previously traveled on the ship. About 20 people had symptoms.
-
From New York the cluster doubled in one day: two new cases in New York City, eight more in the suburbs of Westchester, one in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Some were found when tracking the contacts of a patient from New Rochelle, New York, but others had no known links to that case.
If you have 12 minutes, it's worth it
Helping a generation out of the closet
Blued, one of the biggest gay dating apps in the world, has had to navigate the ever changing L.G.B.T.Q. China's rules, bringing together a minority community without activism.
It requires a delicate dance: learn to read unpredictable tides of control and relaxation, and close publications that would irritate Beijing.
This is what is happening most.
Afghanistan: The International Criminal Court ruled on Thursday that its The attorney general could open an investigation into allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan, including those that the Americans may have committed.
U.S. presidential race UU .: Senator Elizabeth Warren, once a leader, withdrew from the race, leaving essentially two candidates for the Democratic nomination: former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.
Philippines The chief of the country's national police survived a helicopter accident that injured him, three generals and four other people on board.
Reasons to clap? According to a new study, drinking alcohol moderately is associated with lower levels of a protein that forms Alzheimer's brain plaques.
Snapshot: Above, antennas in Australia that are part of the Deep Space Network. The system, which allows spacecraft to communicate with Earth, It will disconnect for almost a year from Monday for updates and repairs.
What we are hearing: This Reply All episode about a man in search of a song that seemed to disappear from the world. "You'll laugh, you'll cry and you can't get the song out of your head," says Tim Herrera, our editor at Smarter Living. "My jaw literally fell to the climax, and I'm still laughing just thinking about it."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: The Times has a wonderful mini documentary on YouTube about the chef and restaurateur of the Bronx, Millie Peartree, who makes the best macaroni and cheese in the city. And of course we have the recipe.
Read: Erik Larson's Winston Churchill biography, "The Splendid and the Vile," is a number 1 debut on our hardcover and combined best-fiction list of fiction books and electronic books.
Smarter life: If you are worried about the coronavirus while flying, these are the steps you can take to disinfect your seat on the plane.
And now for the backstory in …
The virus and society.
Max Fisher, who writes our interpreter newsletter, became ill with pneumonia in December, a disease that has many similarities to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. In his last column, he used the experience to reflect on how a broader outbreak could affect society.
"It was super nasty!" he said. “I was confined on my couch for weeks and, during some stretches, I had trouble breathing. But basically it was fine. "
While he was ill, family and friends helped him with his personal obligations, and the Times colleagues did the same for their work. He was able to see the doctors and get prescriptions. In total, he said, the net figure for his illness was negligible.
"But! That figure was insignificant because I'm just one person, "he said." Society was prepared to absorb the consequences of my illness. "
"If a large part of my neighborhood in West London had gotten sick at once, it would have been a different story." Your local health office may not have been able to see it so quickly. Friends and family could have other sick people to help, or they could be sick themselves.
"The risk of the impact of the virus on you individually it's probably low, "he concluded. But its impact on society, particularly on low-wage workers who can't afford child care or leisure time, could be profound.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Washington.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: two-dimensional (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Our national desk begins each of your news meetings by reading a poem: "It makes your mind think about a topic or topic in an unexpected way." Send them your poetry suggestions.