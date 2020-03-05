Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Abe cannot escape the violent reaction of the coronavirus

Critics are calling for the resignation of Japan's oldest prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for his handling of the country's outbreak.

Last weekend, after holding his first press conference on the coronavirus crisis, a scripted issue with pre-established questions left to Japanese journalists shouting answers, Twitter was flooded with more than a million publications demanding his resignation.

Two days before, after weeks of inaction, Mr. Abe surprised parents by asking the nation's schools to close for a month, sending many to look for daycare.

Japan has struggled to implement widespread tests for the virus, which has been limited to 900 patients per day, while neighboring countries conduct tests up to 10,000 daily. His former health minister said the outbreak had been "so disastrous,quot; because Abe "has been in power for too long."