Young Bae punches Miss Kitty in her face

With Miss kitty moving from "Black ink equipment: New York "to" Black Ink Crew: Chicago ", more drama will come to the latter. The mid-season premiere, which aired on February 26, hinted at the tension between Miss Kitty and Young bae, and a new report details how ugly the fight really is.

According to MTO News, the Korean tattoo artist hit Kitty in the face and the two continued to fight in front of the camera. The face blow apparently took place after the altercation, which appeared in the trailer, intensified even more.

The clip saw Bae attacking Kitty with her bag after knowing that the latter was installed with the cast of "Chicago." "You're a fucking punk a ** b *** h!" she screamed.

The altercation aside, Kitty disagrees with most of the cast of "Black Ink Crew: New York" as some of its former co-stars, including TatiBae and Donna, he felt betrayed by Kitty's movement. That led Tati to spread rumors that Kitty slept with the cast member of "Black Ink Crew: Chicago" Ryan Henry, who is an ally of Kitty's ex-boyfriend César Emanuel.

Not taking the rumors well, César was furious. "The audacity of this mother," César said in the mid-season trailer. "I was his friend, his mentor, and you had the nerve to mess with one of my ex and throw me in the face. Man, fuck that! It wouldn't be a 9MAG without Ceaser, me!"

Fans were not happy to see how everyone treated Kitty as one urged him: "How sad they have joined the kit! Leave that girl alone. They are MISERABLE and it really shows!" Another fan thought the cast members of "Chicago" were so worried about Kitty. "Don will only beat ALL the store. Donna tati & bae are some real-life HATERS," added one.