You can win this Maine inn by writing an essay

%MINIFYHTML456fd19182fe2a6fb3bd1d3ef1897bb411% %MINIFYHTML456fd19182fe2a6fb3bd1d3ef1897bb412%

Have you always wanted to be an innkeeper?

If you can capture your dream on paper, you have the opportunity to own the Harbor Watch Inn on Swan’s Island, located off the coast of Maine near Bar Harbor on Mount Desert Island.

%MINIFYHTML456fd19182fe2a6fb3bd1d3ef1897bb413% %MINIFYHTML456fd19182fe2a6fb3bd1d3ef1897bb414%

Engaged couple Jennifer Helman, 48, and Dale Joyce, 59, who own the inn, are running an essay contest to determine the next owner of the inn. The registration fee is $ 99 and the prize includes the inn plus $ 25,000 for operating expenses.

%MINIFYHTML456fd19182fe2a6fb3bd1d3ef1897bb415% %MINIFYHTML456fd19182fe2a6fb3bd1d3ef1897bb416%

The five-unit inn, which is listed on Airbnb, attracts visitors from all over the US. UU. And from all over the world, said Helman, who has received travelers from as far away as South Africa, England and France.

Joyce's family has a long history on the island, Helman said, and her fiance fell in love after spending summers there with her grandparents. It didn't take long for the Pennsylvania native to fall in love with him too, after Joyce took her there for the first time. Three years ago, they moved from North Carolina to Swan & # 39; s Island and bought the inn.

Helman said the united island community has inspired them to look for the new inn owner in this way.

"If we put it on the market, anyone could buy it," Helman said. “The community is such an important part of living here, so we want to have a little more voice over who receives it. We want to make sure that they will continue to run it as an inn, that they will succeed, that they will fit into the community. "

Harbor Watch Inn on Swan Island in Maine. —The Harbor Watch Inn

The island of 350 residents does not have a movie theater or restaurant, Helman said, but hosts many community events throughout the year. The islanders take care of each other, he said, gathering around the sick and helping each other with, for example, forgotten items after a ferry ride to the grocery store.

"It's like a big family," Helman said.

Visitors to the island can explore the Burnt Coat Harbor Light, he said, and take advantage of the many hiking trails and beaches. They can also plan day trips to Acadia National Park.

"It's simply a really beautiful place naturally," he said.

Burned Harbor Light coat on Swan Island. —Harbor Watch Inn

Also, you can't ask for a more idyllic setting for an inn, he said.

The inn has four units on the first floor and a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor. The first floor units have double beds and bathrooms and two have kitchens and private balconies overlooking the harbor. The couple has added mini refrigerators and microwaves to the other two units, Helman said. As for the upstairs apartment, there is a queen size bed, kitchen and a bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, Helman said.

"It's a beautiful apartment," said Helman. "It could be used as a residence for the new owner if they needed it."

A room at Harbor Watch Inn. —Harbor Watch Inn

Helman, a mother of three children, worked in real estate in North Carolina when she met Joyce online in 2016. Joyce worked as a computer programmer, but had bought a house on Swan’s Island and planned to move there to pursue photography. As their relationship grew, he asked her to move to Maine with him.

"We bought the motel because I have experience in hospitality and it was mainly to help with the income when we started the photography business," he said. "I loved doing it."

But now that her business, Harbor View Studio, is "taking off," Helman said, they want to change gears and she will direct sales and marketing of the business. They will continue to live and work on the island.

The one bedroom apartment on Harbor Watch Hill. —Harbor Watch Hill

When submitting the application, the innkeeper applicants are asked to answer five multiple-choice questions related to their work experience and their thoughts on life on the island (are they worried about the lack of restaurants on the island? ferry? Maine's coastal stations?) And then they write, in 350 words or less, why they want to own the inn. Entries will be judged by a panel of retired school teachers with deep ties to the island, Helman said. The contest deadline is March 31.

"We love the idea of ​​giving this to someone who has dreamed of doing it but has not yet been able to do it," Helman said.

Here is the link to participate in the contest.