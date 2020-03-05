Yoga Panda Yoga ’helps elementary school help children release stress – Up News Info Tampa

– An elementary school in North Carolina says it has found the perfect way to help students refocus stress in the classroom.

At South Graham Elementary School in Graham, they call it Panda Yoga. It is slow and relaxing, a time when students can forget what may be worrying them.

"I like doing it because if I'm angry or something like that, when it comes time to get in here, I will come in here and all the stress will be released," Clarissa Gibson, a fourth-grade student, told WGHP.

School social worker Kerrie Ann Brown said she was looking for something that could help some of her students refocus part of their behavior.

"Yoga helps them reduce the speed of their minds and concentrate on breathing," Brown said. "We're really great at taking those deep breaths, because that's something they can do when they have conflicts with their classmates or at home if things get chaotic." They have learned to stop and breathe, and give them time to think, and then they can respond instead of just a quick reaction that could be a bad decision. "

The class is held once a week and is a kind of reward for good behavior and performance in the classroom.

"It's a lot of fun for me to do when I enter here. I can relax and not think about anything else, but concentrate on something I have to do," said another student.

The program is so popular that Brown will add a yoga session for boys this month and expand the program for girls in the near future.

